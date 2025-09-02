The Police Command in Kebbi State has begun investigation into the reported attack on the convoy of former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, in Birnin-Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Malami’s convoy was attacked on Monday while returning from a condolence visit in the state capital.

Mr Malami resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) on 2 July and later joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

After an emergency security meeting with security chiefs, the Commissioner of Police, Bello Sani, confirmed that no arrest had been made.

“We have commenced investigation into the attack, and no arrest has been made yet. The governor convened this meeting to review security developments,” Mr Sani said.

He added that incidents occurred around the GRA area in the state capital involving political party members linked to breaches of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) campaign regulations.

The commissioner stated that leaders of political parties would be summoned and cautioned against further violations of electoral guidelines.

He stressed that the measures aimed to prevent further violence as the elections drew nearer.

The commissioner also urged political leaders to remain calm and sustain peace and stability in the state.

Mr Malami served as the AGF during the administration of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, between 2015 and 2023.

