The husband of Nollywood actress Nkiru Sylvanus, Sammy, has threatened legal action against individuals circulating a viral video that allegedly depicts the actress looking unwell.

The footage, filmed on a movie set, sparked a wave of speculation on social media about the actress’s appearance, with some users posting uncomplimentary comments questioning her well-being.

Responding to the backlash on his Instagram page this Wednesday, Sammy issued a stern warning against further derogatory posts or misleading narratives concerning his marriage.

“A picture and a video that do not represent what my wife looks like have been circulating online recently,” he stated. “I might choose to overlook all that and all the comments that have been made. But what I will not tolerate is someone making a derogatory pose or a misleading caption about my marriage. I will not tolerate that. I will take legal action. Be warned.”

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The couple, who married in January 2023, celebrated their first wedding anniversary earlier this year. In a tribute posted on his Instagram, Sammy praised the actress as a “hard-working woman” and a “home builder” who prioritises faith.

As of press time, Nkiru Sylvanus has not publicly addressed the speculation. Her last social media update was made two days ago, featuring a message of gratitude to her followers.