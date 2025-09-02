The United Kingdom (UK) has announced a £5 million partnership with Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) to boost agricultural trade and strengthen African food systems.

Lord Collins of Highbury, Minister for Africa, Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), United Kingdom, made the announcement while speaking at the ongoing Africa Food Systems Forum (#AFSForum2025) in Dakar, Senegal, on Monday.

The partnership, according to him, aims to support the Kampala declaration and tap into the vast potential of Africa’s agribusiness sector, which employs over half of the continent’s workforce and contributes nearly 20 per cent to its Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“It gives me huge pleasure today to announce a new £5 million UK partnership with AGRA, including working with the African Union. This funding will help deliver the Kampala declaration supporting efforts to grow agricultural trade and strengthen key food corridors across Africa.

“We know that Agriculture remains underinvested despite it employing over half of Africa’s workforce and making up nearly 20 per cent of its GDP. With the global food market worth $7 trillion, this represents the opportunity for Africa’s agribusinesses,” he said.

He further stated that the UK was inspired by Africa’s response to the climate crisis and its efforts to improve food systems.

“We meet at a critical time of real challenges, climate shocks, economic uncertainty and declining aid are affecting lives across the continent. But what stands out is Africa’s response, decisive leadership, homegrown solutions, and a renewed commitment to transforming agriculture,” he added.

He noted that the Kampala declaration and the 10-year strategy are exactly the kind of bold African-led frameworks that can drive lasting change, adding that Africa is signalling its intent to shape its own future.

“The United Kingdom is proud to be a partner in these efforts. We are committed to a new approach to working with Africa. An approach built on long-term partnerships, mutual respect, and shared interests. Across all of our consultations, we’ve heard a clear message.

“Countries want to diversify economies, get more value from natural resources, and build resilience to global shocks. We’ve also heard the desire to make sure people feel the benefit, especially through good jobs, productive sectors like manufacturing and agri-businesses. The United Kingdom welcomes these ambitions and is ready to support them. We’ve already started work and look forward to sharing more later this year.

“We also want to help Africa meet growing global demand for food. For example, British international investment has invested close to 32 million pounds in cashew processing in Côte d’Ivoire,” he said.

This, he said, is helping 230,000 farmers and creating close to 3,500 jobs.

“Our work with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) is helping set up platforms that bring together governments and businesses in rice and creating new opportunities in horticulture. This is cutting down on imports and creating new opportunities across Africa,” he said.

In January this year, the African Union (AU) convened an Extraordinary Summit in Kampala, Uganda. The summit culminated in the adoption of the Kampala Declaration, which outlines a transformative strategy for overhauling Africa’s agrifood systems over the next decade.