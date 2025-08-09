Afrobeats star David ‘Davido’ Adeleke and his wife, Chioma Adeleke’s multi-million-dollar white wedding is ongoing in Miami, USA.

Davido, who announced earlier in 2025 that his white wedding to Chioma would be held in August in Miami, USA, shared multiple wedding photos on his Instagram on Saturday. The images featured the couple in coordinated outfits, elegantly styled white and black ensembles worn separately.

The Miami wedding, #Chivido2025, follows the couple’s traditional rites in Lagos in June 2024 and their court marriage in March of the same year.

Wedding cost

The singer stunned fans earlier today by revealing that he spent $3.7 million on his white wedding.

In a viral video, he revealed the wedding budget during his pre-wedding event, the Havana Night party, on Friday.

In the video, the hitmaker said, “I spent $3.7 million cash, so we should know what we are doing here.”

Other clips from the pre-wedding party, themed ‘Havana Night’, show the couple arriving in matching outfits and interacting with guests.

Attendees

The guest list includes top Nigerian celebrities like Teniola Apata, Adekunle Gold, Zlatan Ibile, and entertainer Tunde Ednut. Also, Zlatan and Davido were seen sharing a playful moment, while another scene shows Teni, Adekunle Gold, and Tunde Ednut enjoying the festivities.

The ‘With You’ crooner and Chioma had known each other for over two decades before their romance began. The couple, who welcomed twins in October 2023 in the United States, publicly confirmed their marriage several months ago.

This announcement came after months of speculation sparked by the heartbreaking loss of their son, Ifeanyi, in October 2022.

More Pictures: