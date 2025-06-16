Nigerian singer David ‘Davido’ Adeleke has featured highlife legend Bright Chimezie in the music video for his newly released song, ‘With You.’

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Davido revealed that ‘With You’—a track from his fifth studio album, ‘5ive’, was inspired by Chimezie’s 2018 song ‘Because of English.’

The ‘Timeless’ hitmaker said that Chimezie, who praised the 32-year-old for sampling his song, met with him in Lagos on 19 May.

The meeting was a significant moment in the music industry, marking the convergence of two generations of Nigerian music.

The ‘With You’ video, released on Monday, was shot in Lagos. It was directed by Dammy Twitch and produced by Polar Films Production.

In the video, Chimezie made a surprise cameo, wearing a Hamlet-style cap and a white bead necklace.

Chimezie’s signature dance moves, reminiscent of his earlier clip in which he acknowledged Davido’s sampling of his work, added a nostalgic touch to the video. Cubana Chief Priest also makes a brief appearance in the movie.

The video followed a recent meeting between Davido and Chimezie, which reignited public interest in the highlife icon’s music, similar to the renewed attention given to the late highlife legend Mike Ejeagha.

Earlier, this newspaper reported that Chimezie signed a deal with Sony Music Publishing (SMP) West Africa, a leading global music publisher, barely a month after meeting with Davido.

SMP is renowned for publishing the works of top African artistes, including Wizkid, Tems, Sarkodie, Lojay, and Ladipoe.

Backstory

Chimezie released ‘Because of English’ in 2018, naming the album and one of its most memorable tracks after the phrase.

The track drew widespread acclaim for its bold commentary and Chimezie’s unique fusion of traditional Igbo highlife, indigenous instrumentation, and rhythmic vocal chants, earning it a lasting influence in the music industry.

In the song, Chimezie recalls a childhood incident in which a schoolteacher beat him for not speaking English, a consequence of a strict ban on the use of local languages.

He also explores the more profound humiliation and systemic marginalisation faced by those who struggle with English fluency.

Best known for his song ‘Respect Africa’, Chimezie has consistently used his music to challenge social injustices, inspiring listeners with his commentary on themes such as colonial legacy, economic imbalance, and the fight to preserve African cultural identity.

Watch the video here

