Remo Stars, reigning champions of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), now know who they will face first in the CAF Champions League.

The Sky Blue Stars have been drawn against US Zilimadjou from Comoros in the preliminary round, a team already familiar to Nigerian fans.

Just last season, Enugu Rangers met the same club at this stage, with both matches played in Nigeria because Zilimadjou had no stadium approved by CAF.

For Remo Stars, this first hurdle could open the door to a much bigger test.

If they beat the Comorian champions, they will go on to face South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns in the second preliminary round.

Sundowns, one of Africa’s most successful clubs in recent years, are owned by CAF President Patrice Motsepe, adding extra spotlight to the possible clash.

Nigeria’s other Champions League representatives, Rivers United, will have to wait to know their opponents.

They will play away in the first leg against a yet-to-be-decided side from DR Congo, whose league is still ongoing.

Meanwhile, all four Nigerian clubs in CAF competitions this season—Remo Stars, Rivers United, Abia Warriors, and Kwara United—have been given a big boost.

CAF has promised each club 100,000 US dollars to help cover the costs of taking part, especially for teams that may exit in the early rounds.

It is a new move meant to encourage more participation from across Africa.

This year’s Champions League has attracted a record 62 teams, showing how much the competition is growing.

The first legs of the preliminary round will be played between 19 and 21 September, with the return legs a week later, from 26 to 28 September.

For Remo Stars, the task is clear: get past US Zilimadjou and establish one of the biggest ties in their history.

But in African football, nothing is ever guaranteed, and the Sky Blue Stars will need to be at their sharpest from the very first whistle.