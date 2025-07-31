Photos and videos from the traditional wedding ceremony of music icon Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia and his fiancée, Natasha Osawaru, an Edo State House of Assembly member, have flooded social media platforms.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the couple held their traditional marriage last week at Signature House, opposite El-Amin School in Maitama, Abuja.

Although the ceremony was largely private and low-key, visuals from the event began to surface on Thursday, giving fans a rare glimpse into the intimate and culturally rich celebration.

In a footage obtained by this newspaper, 2Baba is seen dressed in traditional Edo attire that complements his bride’s regal look.

The 49-year-old singer wore a complete white ensemble adorned with coral beads around his neck and wrists, and held a beaded staff.

Ms Osawaru, on the other hand, dazzled in traditional red attire with coral beads elegantly arranged on her head, neck, and arms.

In one clip, the couple knelt before their families to receive blessings by customary rites.

Another video captured a saxophonist serenading the couple with 2Baba’s iconic hit “African Queen” as the couple and their guests danced and celebrated.

2Baba’s mother, Rose; and his mother-in-law, Philomena, daughter of Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, the Esama of Benin Kingdom, also joined the festivities.

They were seen dancing joyfully with female relatives while raising glasses of wine in a toast to the couple.

A particularly memorable moment was when 2Baba unveiled his bride’s face. In this ritual, he and his friends dropped foreign and Nigerian currencies before lifting the veil, as directed by the master of ceremonies.

Guests at the event were also stunned in elegant traditional attire, joining the newlyweds to mark the beginning of a beautiful new chapter.

Backstory

The traditional marriage ceremony took place barely two months after the Technical Adviser on Entertainment and Community Outreach to Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State introduced the lawmaker to the elders of the Idoma Kingdom.

After Ms Osawaru was culturally introduced to the elders per Idoma tradition, 2Baba presented her to his mother, Rose.

These events came shortly after Ms Osawaru adopted ‘Idibia’ as her surname, marking the first public occasion where she referred to 2Baba as her husband.

Dressed in traditional attire, Ms Osawaru was presented to the elders in a symbolic ceremony widely regarded as an essential part of customary marriage rites.

Before the widely discussed wedding, this newspaper reported that the couple had been regular fixtures in the media since 2Baba expressed his love for the lawmaker and declared his intention to marry her.

He unveiled Ms Osawaru in January, shortly after announcing his separation from his wife of twelve years, Annie Macaulay. He then proposed to Natasha in February, and the couple have continued to remain in the public eye.

Their steady media presence has included numerous public appearances, from when 2Baba’s family raised concern over his whereabouts to a significant career shift involving introducing a new management team, a controversial interview, and a public apology.