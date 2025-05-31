Natasha Osawaru, a member of the Edo State House of Assembly member, has finally ended circulating rumours and vague suggestions by confirming her marriage to music star Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia.

The confirmation from the lawmaker follows five months of speculation, during which 2Baba proposed to her, they made several public appearances together, and she visited the singer’s mother, Rose Idibia, in April.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that 2Baba and Ms Osawaru became a trending topic on social media after his separation from his wife of 12 years, Annie Macaulay, and the revelation of his relationship with the lawmaker.

In a video posted on her Instagram Story on Saturday, recorded during a Children’s Day event, Ms Osawaru confirmed that she and the ‘African Queen’ singer are legally married. She also stated that she attended the event on 2Baba’s behalf.

Mrs Idibia

The lawmaker delivered a speech during the event and referred to 2Baba as her husband.

She said, “My name is Baby Natasha, and I will be delivering this speech from my husband, popularly known as 2Face or 2Baba. He’s not here. Do you guys know the African Queen? Okay, so I will deliver a speech because these are his works of life, entertainment, talent, and beautiful characters.

“So good morning, everyone. Here I’ll start, and all protocols will be duly observed. Today, I want to talk about something exciting: talent beyond the classroom walls. You might be wondering what that even means? Well, it’s all about the amazing things we can do outside school that show off our unique skills and passions.”

Ms Osawaru encouraged the children at the event to look beyond the classroom’s confines and embrace their creativity and talents.

“When we think about school, we often focus on mathematics, science, and English. But guess what? Each of us has a…”, she said.

Indications

This newspaper reported that, although there have been signs, such as the lawmaker adopting Idibia as her surname, this is the first occasion on which Ms Osawaru has publicly referred to 2Baba as her husband.

The newspaper also reported that, by Idoma cultural tradition, the singer introduced Ms Osawaru to the elders of the Idoma Kingdom before presenting her to his mother, a beautiful and significant step in their union.

In a viral video, 2Baba, who serves as Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State’s Technical Adviser on Entertainment and Community Outreach, introduced Ms Osawaru, dressed in traditional attire, to the elders.

Additionally, 2Babo presented Ms Osawaru to Mr Alia before introducing her to the elders.

2Baba announced the end of his 12-year marriage to Annie on 27 January in a shocking Instagram post.

Sixteen days later, he unveiled Ms Osawaru as his fiancée and declared his love for her.

He later proposed to the lawmaker on the eve of Valentine’s Day.

