Music icon Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia and his fiancée, Natasha Osawaru, an Edo State House of Assembly member, are back in the spotlight just three weeks after they last made headlines.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the ‘African Queen’ crooner has remained a regular fixture in the media since unveiling Ms Osawaru in January, following his separation from wife Annie Macaulay.

He later proposed to Natasha in February, and the couple have continued to attract public attention.

Their consistent media presence has ranged from public appearances when 2Baba’s family declared him missing, to a career shake-up that included unveiling a new management team, an infamous interview and a public apology.

Now, they are back in the news again, this time for holding a private traditional wedding ceremony.

According to blogger Cutiejules, the quiet traditional wedding was held during the weekend at the Signature House opposite El-Amin School in Maitama, Abuja.

While the identities of the attendees were unknown at press time, reports indicated that only close friends and family members were present.

Traditional wedding

New photos and videos circulating on social media show the couple dressed in traditional attire, wearing sunglasses and appearing radiant.

Congratulations to 2Baba and Natasha as they tie the knot. Happy married life to them! pic.twitter.com/ZcPabOT2HL — (@Entdaily001) July 29, 2025

One of the clips featured a backdrop bearing the words, “Welcome to our wedding – Innocent & Natasha.”

Also spotted was an elaborate multi-tier wedding cake, topped with figurines of a bride and groom in traditional dress.

Although neither the singer nor the lawmaker has confirmed the news, and no such information appears on their social media pages, the circulating photos and videos tell the story.

Fans have also refused to stay silent, as the viral footage and images, allegedly taken during the ceremony, have sparked widespread speculation and drawn mixed reactions across various social media platforms.

Backstory

The alleged traditional marriage took place barely two months after 2Baba, who currently serves as Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State’s Technical Adviser on Entertainment and Community Outreach, introduced the lawmaker to the elders of the Idoma Kingdom.

This newspaper reported that after he formally introduced Ms Osawaru to the elders in line with Idoma cultural customs, 2Baba proceeded to present her to his mother, Rose Idibia.

Dressed in traditional attire, Ms Osawaru was introduced to the elders in a symbolic gesture widely regarded as part of customary rites.

The introduction and presentation followed her decision to adopt ‘Idibia’ as her surname, marking the first public instance where the lawmaker referred to 2Baba as her husband.

2Baba announced the end of his 12-year marriage to Annie on 27 January via a post on Instagram.

Sixteen days later, he unveiled Ms Osawaru as his fiancée, publicly declaring his love for her.

He went on to propose to the lawmaker on the eve of Valentine’s Day.

Reactions

Below are some of the comments.

Them don change African queen — A Y O (@iamayomide22) July 29, 2025

Why is he getting married again, a woman who is happy to spoil the home of another woman isn’t the best option for any reasonable man, but it’s his life I wish him d best — Man..of..God (@ahm_kolade) July 29, 2025

The same person that sang “mfina ibaha” is busy causing problem everyday — SNAZZY STRINGS (@SnazzyOkpong) July 29, 2025

Tubaba fall my hands — Daniel Ajimacks (@DAjimacks) July 29, 2025

It’s moments like this that restore my faith in love. In all the chaos, love still finds a way. Congratulations 2Baba and Natasha https://t.co/Gh3gz29nkj — Eagle Man (@icy4lyfr) July 29, 2025

