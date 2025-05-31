Lagos will host a landmark gathering of tourism and travel stakeholders at a first-of-its-kind conference that puts innovation, entrepreneurship, and industry transformation at the centre of discussion.

The Travelpreneur Conference and Expo (TRAVCONEXPO) will be held from 19–20 September 2025 at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island.

The event, positioned as a platform for business development, strategic networking, and knowledge exchange, is designed to explore how innovation and entrepreneurship can shape the future of African travel.

The conference’s theme is ‘Innovating the Future of Travel: Empowering Entrepreneurs in a New Era’, and it aims to spotlight emerging trends such as sustainable tourism, digital marketing, travel tech, evolving consumer behaviour, and the critical role of entrepreneurs in building a future-ready industry.

The event is convened by Travconex Projects Limited, a subsidiary of Aeroport Group, organisers say TRAVCONEXPO is more than a brand initiative.

“We’re building a platform that supports innovation, drives strategic partnerships, and equips travel entrepreneurs with practical tools to thrive,” said Oludayo Gideon, CEO of Aeroport Group and convener of TRAVCONEXPO.

“The Group is introducing Nigeria’s first travel trade fair and conference dedicated to business growth and professional development. We aim to foster collaboration between travel entrepreneurs, service providers, and the wider public.”

Startup hub

He said the conference will be a hub for startups, established professionals, investors, and tech providers to connect, learn, and collaborate. Participants will benefit from panel sessions, live demonstrations, workshops, and exhibition booths tailored to the evolving needs of the travel ecosystem.

“Our theme focuses on the transformative power of innovation within the travel industry, especially in the wake of recent global challenges,” said Olaotokunbo Olagoke, Project Manager at TRAVCONEXPO.

“It emphasises the critical role of entrepreneurs in shaping the future of travel through creativity, adaptability, and sustainable practices. By addressing emerging technologies, evolving consumer behaviours, and the importance of collaboration, the conference aims to equip attendees with the insights and tools they need to thrive in a rapidly changing landscape.”

Highlights

One of the event’s highlights will be the Travelpreneur Awards, which will recognise outstanding contributions to travel and tourism in Nigeria and beyond. The awards are designed to celebrate innovation, resilience, and impact, especially from underrepresented voices in the industry.

“This is not just about exhibitions or paper presentations,” Mr Olagoke continued.

“We are responding to global shifts in consumer expectations, technology disruption, and the demand for more inclusive travel experiences. It’s about building capacity and sparking real transformation.”

Akinkunmi Awotundun, the event’s project director, noted that TRAVCONEXPO is particularly relevant for the next generation of travel professionals, including young Nigerians entering the sector and early-stage travel businesses.

He said: “Our goal is to create a platform that brings together travel enthusiasts, industry professionals and stakeholders to explore new opportunities, share knowledge and network. We want participants to leave this event with insights, meaningful connections, and actionable strategies.”

In addition to local engagement, the organisers expect regional and international participation, setting the stage for Nigeria to reposition itself as a central hub for African tourism innovation.

