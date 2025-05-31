Nigeria’s advertising regulator has opened an investigation into 9mobile over an alleged N1 billion unpaid debt for advertising services, following two formal complaints from industry stakeholders.
The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) said the petitions were filed against Emerging Markets Telecommunications Services Limited, which trades as 9mobile, by members of the Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN).
It disclosed this on Friday in a press statement signed by ARCON Director-General, Olalekan Fadolapo.
The agency alleged that 9mobile continued to run its advertising through new agencies despite owing several others for past work.
“It was also alleged that while 9mobile refused to pay or resolve its indebtedness to the agencies, it has gone ahead to brief other agencies to continue its advertising and advertisement business with impunity.The agencies owed are left in limbo,” ARCON said.
ARCON said it would examine the transfer of the advertising account to new agencies, to determine whether the required disengagement protocol was followed and whether any ethical breaches occurred.
Advertising debts, it noted, often extend beyond agencies to media houses and third-party vendors who are left struggling with cash flow disruptions.
Describing the issue as “economic sabotage,” ARCON said it would involve anti-graft and government bodies to ensure a full investigation and recovery of the debt.
The council reminded advertisers that the industry’s payment threshold remains 45 days and warned it would take “all necessary actions” to address unfair practices, enforce compliance, and protect intellectual property rights.
In July 2024, 9mobile announced it had been acquired by LH Telecommunication Ltd., as part of a restructuring effort backed by the African Export-Import Bank. The deal saw the new investor take a 95.5 per cent stake in exchange for a fresh capital injection, resulting in a change of ownership.
