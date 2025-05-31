The momentum of the 25th MILO Secondary Schools Basketball Championship continued on 16 May, at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja, as schools from nine states gathered for the Central Conference semifinals.
Teams from Benue, FCT, Kaduna, Kebbi, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, Sokoto, and Plateau states delivered impressive performances, battling for a coveted spot at the national finals.
In the boys’ final, Father O’Connell Science College, Niger State, claimed victory over Government Secondary School, Gwarimpa Life Camp, FCT, with a solid 54 to 38 win.
The girls’ final was a close contest, as Government Secondary School, Karu, FCT, edged out Zarumai Model School, Minna, Niger State, with a 33 to 28 triumph.
With these results, both Niger State and the Federal Capital Territory secured their places at the national finals, proudly representing the Central region.
The tournament moves forward to its next regional stop as the race for the national trophy continues.
