The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has recounted his near-death experience from seven years ago.
Speaking at the March edition of the Special Holy Ghost Service themed ‘Joy Unspeakable’, held at the church auditorium in Simawa, Ogun State, he revealed that the incident occurred in Ilesa, Osun State.
The 83-year-old clergyman noted that the incident happened while attending the ‘Let’s Go And Fishing’ programme, which coincided with the Special Holy Ghost Service.
According to Mr Adeboye, his health deteriorated after enduring severe body aches caused by poor road conditions.
|
He said: “Seven years ago, on the third day of the Let’s Go And Fishing programme, because the roads were in terrible condition, my body could no longer take it. It completely broke down. For the first time in my life, I spent Christmas in bed.
“The devil was sure he had gotten me at last. I broke down completely in Ilesha. To get me back to camp, we needed to charter a helicopter. I was so down that if I had travelled by road, definitely between Ilesha and here, I would have died.”
Area boys
The clergyman added that he reached the Special Holy Ghost Service by helicopter.
READ ALSO: VDM vs Mercy Chinwo, Chika Ike’s baby, Peller’s N350 million mansion, other top ent stories last week
“So, we chartered a helicopter. But then, some area boys decided the helicopter would not take off. I managed to get in, but they clung to the plane until one of the windows tore.
“But somehow, I made it to the camp. I had the assurance that if I could get there, I would recover. Well, seven years later, I’m still here,” he added.
Mr Adeboye last made headlines in February when he ordered the release of fast-rising TikToker Olumide ‘Sea King’ Ogunsanwo, who was arrested for defaming him.
He gave the order during the February Holy Ghost service, stating that he did not authorise Sea King’s arrest.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999