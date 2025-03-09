Why I won’t stop my husband from kissing in movies — Toyosi Etim-Effiong

Toyosi Etim-Effiong, wife of actor Daniel Etim-Effiong, dismissed concerns about her husband’s on-screen romance, saying he can kiss as many actresses as he wants. “You are my God-ordained husband. You can kiss as many girls as you like,” she said on her Transparent Talk Show.

Her response comes after fans questioned how she felt about his intimate scenes in a new movie, where he shared a passionate kiss with an actress. Toyosi said she often gets asked about his roles but isn’t bothered because he always comes home to her.

Davido’s cousin Nikos Babii debuts music career

Unexpectedly, Davido’s cousin, Adenike, popularly known as Nikos Babii, made a surprising career move by venturing into music with the release of her debut single, DND. The lifestyle influencer and socialite’s singing and rapping skills in the track quickly gained attention online, leaving fans intrigued by her new direction.

She announced the release with a snippet on Instagram, sparking excitement among her followers. Nikos Babii, also the Osun State governor’s daughter, revealed that the music video is out, writing, “I earn a chop life, Visuals for my single, ‘DND’ out now.”

VDM responds to Mercy Chinwo’s N1.1bn lawsuit, releases diss track

VeryDarkMan dismissed Mercy Chinwo’s N1.1 billion defamation lawsuit, mocking the gospel singer instead. He had accused her of withholding information about her former manager, EeZee Tee, and now teases having a plan. Rather than addressing the case, he released a snippet of his new song, ‘Body of Christ,’ urging fans to anticipate it.

His latest move sparked reactions, with many seeing it as a shift from criticism to entertainment. The song, produced by Soji Star, is already trending, and he hinted at featuring an artist “more spiritual” than Chinwo, even mentioning Portable.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Why I won’t sign artistes — Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage explained why she does not sign up-and-coming artistes, stating that she lacks the “gift” to manage their behaviour. In an interview with ‘Forbes Africa,’ the 45-year-old singer said handling artistes can be stressful, as they often find themselves in controversies.

Instead of signing up-and-coming artistes, Tiwa Savage has a different plan. She intends to establish a music school where young talents can learn before getting signed by record labels. Her vision for the school, which she believes will help her manage artistes better, is a source of hope and inspiration for many in the industry.

Fish pie seller Alax Evalsam turns professional baker

Former street hawker Alax Evalsam, popularly known as Fish Pie King, transitioned into baking after leaving his trade. To mark his birthday, he tested his skills by baking and decorating a three-layered cake with green icing and gold trimmings, sharing the results in a viral video.

Fans reacted by rating his work and offering improvement tips. In the clip, he urged followers to share their thoughts and celebrate his birthday with gifts. His journey from hawking to baking continues to inspire many on social media.

Mr Eazi loses mother

Nigerian singer and entrepreneur Mr Eazi lost his mother, Ifeoma Ajibade. He shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, posting a touching photo of himself with her and expressing his deep gratitude for her love, sacrifices, and unwavering faith.

Fans and celebrities have flooded his page with condolence messages, mourning the loss alongside him. In his tribute, Mr Eazi said, “You were not perfect, but you were perfect to me”, and described her as his “greatest protector, toughest critic, and truest fan.”

Asake high-heels at Paris Fashion Week stuns fans

Nigerian singer Asake made waves at Paris Fashion Week with his bold outfit choice. The ‘Lonely at the Top’ crooner turned heads in an all-black leather ensemble with a biker’s jacket, jeans, and a helmet as a fashion accessory.

However, his footwear caught the most attention—a pair of black high-heeled shoes. Fans quickly reacted to the viral photos and videos, with many commenting on his daring fashion statement.

Mohbad: ‘Respect my boundaries; leave my son alone,’ Wunmi to VeryDarkMan

Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, finally responded to online critic VeryDarkMan (VDM) over his persistent calls for her to take a DNA test for their son. In a lengthy Instagram post, she condemned his harassment, false narratives, and attempts to obstruct justice for her late husband.

Wunmi made it clear that she would not be forced into a DNA test or reveal private matters about her marriage. She accused VDM of bias and hypocrisy, stating that she would continue to stand up for her son and focus on seeking justice for Mohbad.

Peller reportedly purchases N350 million mansion, shares video online

Nigerian TikTok star Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, popularly known as Peller, revealed that he purchased a ₦350 million mansion in Lagos.

During a TikTok live session with influencer Sandra Benede, the 19-year-old live streamer shared details about the house, stating that it’s a large property in Chevron Drive, Lekki. He clarified that the funds didn’t come solely from TikTok but from wealthy benefactors who sent him money anonymously and promised to reveal their names once his house was completed.

Kanayo reacts as N1m bride price halts wedding

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo addressed the controversy surrounding a viral video in which a marriage negotiation in Mbaise, Imo State, collapsed due to a ₦1 million bride price demand.

Shocked by the high demand, the groom’s family reportedly walked away from the talks. In response, Kanayo defended his hometown, explaining that bride prices in Igbo land are relative and vary from family to family, depending on the value placed on the bride. The actor dismissed the stereotype that Mbaise is known for expensive bride prices, emphasising that such practices are not unique to the region.

Burna Boy joins Dangote for Ramadan Iftar dinner

A video of Nigerian music star Burna Boy dining with Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, surfaced online, sparking reactions. The clip, taken during an Iftar dinner, showed Burna Boy bowing respectfully to Dangote before shaking hands.

Another image captured the duo conversing while enjoying a meal alongside other guests. This meeting came shortly after billionaire Femi Otedola hosted Burna Boy and fellow music star Wizkid. However, details of Burna Boy’s discussion with Dangote remained undisclosed.

Sophia Egbueje builds dream penthouse amid Lamborghini saga

Nigerian socialite Sophia Egbueje revealed that she built her dream penthouse from scratch at 26. The influencer recently gained widespread attention due to a leaked phone call discussing Burna Boy and an unfulfilled Lamborghini promise, appearing unfazed by the controversy.

In a throwback Snapchat post, Sophia shared a video of her luxury penthouse under construction, expressing gratitude for her achievements. She wrote, “Built my dream house two years ago. I love my memories, blessed for life.” The revelation sparked mixed reactions online, with many questioning her wealth’s source while others praising her success.

Why Nigerian men are not ready for self-made women — Bukky Wright

Bukky Wright stated that many Nigerian men struggle to handle self-made women, as those who approach actresses often have ulterior motives. In an interview with Rubin Minds, “The men who come to us are either chasing clout or have questionable intentions.”

She added that some men become insecure in relationships with independent women. “Nigerian men are not ready for a self-made woman,” she said, advising those seeking complete submission to marry women without aspirations.

Zicsaloma warns against sharing old photos post-nose surgery

Nigerian content creator Zicsaloma warned his friends after undergoing a nose job. He shared new photos of his healed nose on Instagram and stated, “No more old pictures for posters… If you use them, you invite yourself. You are my foe if you’re my friend and still use my old pictures for my birthday.”

His statement comes weeks after his rhinoplasty surgery in Turkey, which stirred mixed reactions online. Many netizens have since reacted to his post, with some supporting his stance while others found it amusing.

Nollywood actress Chika Ike welcomes baby girl

Nollywood actress Chika Ike welcomed her first child with a mystery partner. She announced the birth on Instagram, sharing photos with the caption, “My baby is here. Welcome to the world, my sunshine.” One of the images had the word “Princess” in the background, revealing the baby’s gender.

This comes after rumours linked her pregnancy to Senator Ned Nwoko following her maternity photo shoot. However, both parties denied the claims, with Chika Ike stating she was not ready to be any man’s seventh wife.

‘My Instagram was created to scam people’ — Portable claims

Controversial Nigerian musician Portable revealed that he created his Instagram account for internet fraud. In a conversation with content creator Egungun of Lagos, he explained that the name ‘Elizabeth Joyce’ on his profile was from his early days attempting to learn Yahoo Yahoo. However, he later abandoned the idea and edited the account after gaining fame.

Regarding why his fraud attempts failed, Portable said, “I created an Instagram account when I wanted to learn Yahoo Yahoo, but it didn’t work out. I later removed the foreigner’s picture when people searched for me online. Na working account.”

Teni opens up on health struggles, says money can’t help

Popular Nigerian musician Teni revealed that despite her millionaire status, money couldn’t buy her good health. In an Instagram post, she shared a video of herself receiving medical attention, explaining that she had been down with malaria for two weeks, feeling weak and unable to eat.

She called on Oba Elegushi to address the mosquito problem in Ikate, Lagos, and said, “Malaria held me down. I was weak and couldn’t eat, so I lost weight. But I still had to perform in Ondo because who will feed me? I can’t make a refund.” She captioned the video, “Money Cannot Buy You Health O Na God!”

Kano TikTokers jailed for posting vulgar videos

A magistrate court in Kano sentenced two TikTokers, Ahmad Isa and Maryam Musa, to one year in prison or a fine of N100,000 each for posting videos deemed vulgar and offensive to religious and moral values. The residents of Ladainai in Hotoro Quarters were arrested by the Kano State Censorship Board and charged with criminal conspiracy and distributing illicit content on social media.

Justice Hadiza Muhammad Hassan, who presided over the case, sentenced them after they pleaded guilty and urged them to uphold good conduct.

‘I did not beg you to have intercourse’ — Alleged Kenyan baby mama to Cubana Chief Priest.

Hellen Mutimu, the alleged Kenyan baby mama of nightlife entrepreneur Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, has accused him of abandoning their child. “I did not beg you to have intercourse with me,” she said, demanding a DNA test and urging him to take responsibility. The Kenyan claimed she has struggled financially, working as an Uber driver, but cannot afford the child’s expenses alone.

Ms Mutimu alleged that Okechukwu initially wanted the baby, believing it would be a girl, but changed his stance upon learning it was a boy. She also accused him of denying their relationship online while supporting others. Calling on his wife, Angel Okechukwu, to intervene, she vowed not to back down until he acknowledged the alleged son.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

