President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Enoch Adeboye, a pastor and the general overseer (GO) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), on his 83rd birthday.

The president shared in the joy of this special occasion with Mr Adeboye’s family, particularly his wife, Foluke, spiritual leaders and members of the RCCG, the body of Christ, and the clergy.

President Tinubu acknowledged the unique leadership role of the renowned clergyman whose teachings for more than five decades continue to shape and change lives across generations in the country and beyond.

The president extolled Mr Adeboye’s humility and wisdom and commends his contributions, even beyond the pulpit, to healthcare and education in Nigeria.

President Tinubu prayed that God Almighty will continue to keep his servant, Daddy G.O., in good health and strength as he carries on his stewardship in the Lord’s vineyard.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

March 3, 2025

