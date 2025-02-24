Popular Nigerian televangelist and founder of Streams of Joy International, Pastor Jerry Eze, has shared how his daily online prayer session, New Season Prophetic, Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD), saved him from a near-plane crash.

Speaking during his church service on Sunday, the influential pastor recalled the incident and revealed how he felt a nudge in his spirit to pray before the plane took off.

“We got on a flight after the NSPPD prayer conference in Lagos on Saturday morning. As soon as we got on the flight coming back before we even took off, I just requested to see the pilot.

“The air hostess approached me and said, ‘Papa, you are uncomfortable.’ I said, ‘My spirit is not accepting this pilot.’ I said, no problem, let’s go. Of course, everybody was tired. But for some reason, the spirit of God said, ‘Begin to pray,’ and I kept praying; I wasn’t sleeping.’

According to the pastor, whose church has over 16 branches across Nigeria, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Canada, and the United States., the aircraft had issues landing. They kept hovering uncontrollably until a loud sound was heard.

“They said it was a crash landing. When we exited the plane, we found out that all the plane’s tires had busted. But every one of us came out, nothing missing, nothing broken. If you saw the picture of the plane, all the tires had busted,” he added.

Jerry Eze

According to a recent report by Playboard, a data curation platform that provides rankings for YouTube channels globally, the pastor, a former Communications Specialist with The World Bank, is Nigeria’s highest-earning YouTuber because he is the most ‘Super Chatted’ content creator on YouTube in Nigeria.

During a live stream, Playboard data revealed that the History and International Relations graduate of the Abia State University (ABSU) channel had 185 512 viewers and an average viewership of 87,356 when it went live.

The report states that Mr Eze, the convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD), a popular online prayer meeting platform with over 2.12 million subscribers and over one million views daily, earns more than N7 million daily.

