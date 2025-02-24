The former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has accused the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, of masterminding the investigation of his government by the state assembly and anti-corruption agencies.
Mr El-Rufai, in an interview on Arise TV on Monday, said Mr Ribadu is using the incumbent Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, to tarnish his image.
“Ribadu is the architect behind my investigation and the attack on my commissioners. He wants to be the president in 2031, so he is determined to eliminate any of us who he sees as an obstacle to his ambition,” the former governor claimed.
“Just last week I got an information that Ribadu is asking everyone to get me indicted by whatever means,” he said.
PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Kaduna State House of Assembly indicted the El-Rufai administration of mismanging about N400 billion. The two major anti-graft agencies, EFCC and ICPC, are also investigating senior officials of the El-Rufai government for alleged fraud with two of them already being prosecuted. All the officials have denied any wrongdoing and alleged being witchhunted.
Messrs El-Rufai and Ribadu were friends and allies during the Yar’Adua administration and before that. They, however, fell out politically. Though they are both members of the APC.
In his Monday interview, Mr El-Rufai also indicated that he may quit the APC and said President Tinubu did not want him to serve in the president’s cabinet.
