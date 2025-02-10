Nigerian music video director Clarence Peters has opened up about his relationship with his father, renowned Juju musician Shina Peters.

Clarence Peters, a renowned video director, is the son of veteran musician Shina Peters and actress Clarion Chukwura.

In an interview on the ‘With Chude’ podcast, posted on YouTube on Saturday, Clarence reflected on his father’s past mistakes, particularly in how he treated women.

Additionally, the founder and CEO of Capital Dream Pictures—a production company specialising in performing arts, film, and video—revealed that his father’s mistakes impacted his life.

He said: “My daddy told me recently that he has been with women, driven some of the most impressive cars, stayed in the best houses and hotels, and had wealth. Now that he is approaching his 70s, he knows death is inevitable because we are all going to die. All he can do now is pray to God for forgiveness—that is all he has left. So, we have had that conversation.

“My father has made mistakes, some of which I have made, so I can’t judge him. I can relate to the mistakes he has made. Even though I was raised by my mother, one of my greatest fears was becoming like my father when it comes to how I treat the opposite sex. But I have been a version of that, so I am not a saint. I cannot judge him. I would like to, but I am not in the position to.”

Family structure

Furthermore, the founder and CEO of Capital Hill Records Label shared insights into what he believed contributed to the strained relationship between his father and mother.

“They were both good, but they made mistakes. My daddy had his first child when he was around 13 or 14 years old, which most people now say is legal. They didn’t have a family structure built to handle their mistakes, so they kept making them.

“As a child, I’d have to say my daddy screwed up. Using the word ‘screwed up’ is putting it lightly because his colleagues rejected my mummy. She was already dealing with a lot of trauma from her youth—losing her father and other struggles,” he added.

Peters likened the relationship between his father and mother, which led to his birth, to a film. “When they tell me, I’ll hear it from others as well,” he said.

He added that his mother endured a lot, noting that his father hadn’t done enough to protect her from being rejected by Shina’s colleagues.

Peters noted, “While making ‘Inside Life’, I discovered things I didn’t know. Episode 5 of ‘Inside Life’ was written by my cousin, who experienced that situation firsthand. When my mum read the script, she started crying because she had also gone through the same thing.

“It was hard for my mummy—losing her parents. She dug deeper into herself, confronting many personal struggles. Thank God for Christ, who has taken hold of her, allowing her to cope with many challenges before and after my daddy.”

Abortion

Moreover, he revealed that his mother contemplated aborting him due to the challenges she faced.

Explaining why the actress ultimately chose not to, he said: “I can’t judge him (my father) for that because I’m not in the right position. My mummy calls me ‘Baba Omo Daddy’ because, when her father was dying, his greatest fear was leaving her behind.

“So, he asked my mummy’s elder brother to tell her he was sorry for leaving but that her first child would be him—he would return. So, when the abortion discussion arose, she couldn’t go through with it because of what her late father had said.”

Chukwura began her acting career in 1980 but gained widespread recognition after starring in the soap opera ‘Mirror in the Sun.’

She has been featured in several movies, including Amina, Drastic Measures, Beautiful People, Covenant, Ozioma, Nneoma, and Osariemen.

