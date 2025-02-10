The Anambra State Government has arrested a native doctor, Chidozie Nwangwu, popularly known as Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki.

His arrest came two months after the state governor, Charles Soludo, declared war on native doctors following a rise in criminal activities across the state.

Operatives of the state security outfit, Agunechemba, apprehended the native doctor on Saturday in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area.

His arrest was confirmed in a video posted on the Anambra State New Facebook and X pages.

In the video, the Deputy Governor, Onyeka Ibezim, interrogates Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki in his office.

During questioning, he denied any involvement in ‘Oke Ite,’ which translates to ‘big pot.’

The native doctor stated during the interrogation, “I stopped doing ‘Oke Ite’ a long time ago. That thing is not a charm. We only called it ‘Oke Ite’ because we put it in a pot.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

BREAKING NEWS!! Akwa okuko tiwaraki n’Oba denies okeite and has been detained for further investigation by the Security Agency.#SolutionIsHere#Agunechemba#UdoGaAchi https://t.co/V0yTyqHyjy pic.twitter.com/EBsPciYd2y — Anambra State New Media (@AnambraNewMedia) February 8, 2025

In the video, Mr Ibezim emphasised that the government was keen on uncovering the truth behind the allegations.

“We need to take him to where he carries out these activities. We will investigate him, and of course, we need to know where he does these things,” he said.

IPOB

Meanwhile, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have demanded the immediate release of Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki, describing his arrest as illegal.

In its Sunday report, Vanguard newspaper said IPOB’s counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, while speaking in Owerri, warned that the arrest set a dangerous precedent for suppressing religious and expressive freedoms in the state.

Mr Ejiofor’s statement, which he also posted on his X account, revealed that Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki was invited to a meeting by the Deputy Governor but was detained despite the meeting appearing to be a routine engagement.

The IPOB lawyer clarified that the controversial, undated viral video, in which the native doctor was detained after allegedly discussing the preparation of a substance called ‘Okeite,’ was neither released nor promoted by him.

The paper quoted Mr Ejiofor: “It is deeply concerning that Chief Chidozie Nwangwu, popularly known as Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki, has been unlawfully arrested by the Anambra State Government. This egregious act tramples on his fundamental rights and raises serious questions about the abuse of state power for political or personal vendettas. Even assuming—without conceding—that he made such statements, the fundamental question remains: What crime has he committed?

“Any attempt to use Agunechemba as a tool for silencing perceived political opponents will be roundly resisted by well-meaning Anambrarians. I have been reliably informed that he consistently advises individuals without legitimate means of livelihood to avoid seeking his services. He promotes ethical practices by only consulting those engaged in genuine trade or business.”

Human rights

The lawyer said the native doctor’s detention violated the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

He cited Sections 38, 39, and 40 of the Constitution, which enshrine citizens’ rights to freedom of thought, conscience, religion, and expression.

He maintained that these rights were inviolable and could not be arbitrarily violated.

Mr Ejiofor cautioned against using Agunechemba Security Outfit for political purposes, especially with the 2025 gubernatorial elections approaching.

He defended the native doctor’s reputation, stressing that he was a respected traditional doctor who discouraged unlawful practices.

He condemned the continued detention of the native doctor, describing it as a blatant violation of his rights and an abuse of power by the state government.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES learned that in December 2024, Mr Soludo declared a crackdown on native doctors in response to rising criminal activities in the state.

However, Commissioner for Information, Law Mefor, clarified that the governor’s action targets only native doctors who provide charms for kidnappers and armed robbers.

In a statement, Mr Mefor revealed that investigations into the activities of native doctors in the South-east exposed alarming practices by some of them.

He emphasised that the governor’s stance is not a blanket condemnation of traditional medicine or native doctors but a focused effort to eliminate those who exploit spiritual powers for criminal purposes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

