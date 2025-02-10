The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has suspended ward and village heads accused of illegally selling land belonging to the Muhammadu Buhari Airport, Maiduguri.

The state government has demolished more than 100 houses built on the land and has marked more for demolition.

that the owners of the affected houses include persons displaced from other parts of the state by the Boko Haram insurgency, who alleged that their traditional rulers sold the land to them. PREMIUM TIMES reported that the owners of the affected houses include persons displaced from other parts of the state by the Boko Haram insurgency, who alleged that their traditional rulers sold the land to them.

Reacting to the report during a media chat on Monday, Governor Zulum said the traditional rulers would be investigated and prosecuted if indicted.

The governor also promised to provide assistance but not compensation to the victims.

The governor’s spokesperson, Dauda Iliya, later provided a brief excerpt of the chat: He said the governor has ordered the immediate suspension of the ward and village heads found guilty of selling land belonging to the airport.

“He promised to provide assistance (not compensation) to those affected.

“He stated that compensation had already been paid since 1976.

“He issued a warning against illegal land transactions.”

