The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has suspended ward and village heads accused of illegally selling land belonging to the Muhammadu Buhari Airport, Maiduguri.
The state government has demolished more than 100 houses built on the land and has marked more for demolition.
Reacting to the report during a media chat on Monday, Governor Zulum said the traditional rulers would be investigated and prosecuted if indicted.
The governor also promised to provide assistance but not compensation to the victims.
|
The governor’s spokesperson, Dauda Iliya, later provided a brief excerpt of the chat: He said the governor has ordered the immediate suspension of the ward and village heads found guilty of selling land belonging to the airport.
“He promised to provide assistance (not compensation) to those affected.
“He stated that compensation had already been paid since 1976.
“He issued a warning against illegal land transactions.”
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999