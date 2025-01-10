Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss and his wife, Marie, have welcomed a son 11 months after they wedded.

The Spotlight Nation record label boss and Marie, a Ghanaian-born lawyer based in London, married in a beautiful ceremony in March 2024.

The couple shared the heartwarming news on Moses Bliss’ Instagram page on Friday, accompanied by a song video featuring his wife and fellow gospel artiste Nathaniel Bassey.

In the post, Moses wrote, “This is the doing of the Lord. We are in awe of His mercy. Join us in thanking God for blessing our family with a baby boy. This song is our testimony.”

This recent announcement has been met with overwhelming joy and congratulations from fans and well-wishers worldwide. Unlike many, Moses kept Marie’s pregnancy away from the public eye.

Love story

The couple’s love story and chemistry have been a source of inspiration. Their love story began on Instagram when Marie tagged Bliss in a video about a year before their engagement. The duo attributed their meeting to divine intervention.

During the proposal, Moses serenaded Marie before proposing, and the 29-year-old lawyer described him as her “gift from God” and an answered prayer.

Their marriage, which trended for weeks, was celebrated across Nigeria and Ghana, blending their rich cultural backgrounds and earning admiration from many.

Moses is celebrated for his hit songs like “Too Faithful” and “Taking Care.” Marie has had a successful legal career and is a University of London graduate and City Law School alumna. Despite Moses’ fame, she maintains a simple lifestyle, which has sparked online discussions.

