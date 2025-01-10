On Wednesday, Subomi Okoya, son of Nigerian billionaire Businessman Rasaq Okoya, faced intense backlash on social media after posting a video featuring his brother, Wahab Okoya.

The video quickly gained widespread attention and condemnation. It shows Subomi, also known as Siraheem, and his brother spraying Naira notes. At the same time, the detained officer is seen holding large stacks of money.

The footage ignited a storm of public criticism, with many lambasting the police and the EFCC for their perceived selective enforcement of the law. The outcry pointed out that less privileged Nigerians have faced severe penalties for similar offences in the past.

This actIon is a punishable offence, as it violates Section 21(3) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007, which strictly prohibits the mishandling or abusing of the nation’s currency.

Notably, in April 2024, socialite Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, was previously arrested and sentenced to six months in prison for mutilating the Naira, highlighting the seriousness of such offences.

Police reaction

In response to the video, the Nigeria Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, issued a statement on X condemning the officer’s actions and announcing his arrest, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

“The policeman captured in the recent viral video shared by the sons of Lagos businessman Chief Okoya, where they were abusing the naira, has been identified and detained for disciplinary action,”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He further described the officer’s involvement as unethical and reaffirmed the police force’s commitment to maintaining its integrity, credibility, and core values.

Reacting to the backlash, Subomi took to his X account on Friday to express remorse.

He wrote: “To the Nigerian people, my actions were not intended to cause any trouble or harm. My intentions were pure and naive,” he wrote. “I ask for your forgiveness and support as I had no intention of raising such an alarm. I wasn’t fully aware of the consequences of my action.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

