If there is one thing 2024 will be remembered for, it is the harvest of sex tapes, nudity scandals, and the unapologetic dominance of adult content across digital platforms in Nigeria.

No corner of society has been spared, from music stars to politicians, influencers to everyday folks. The year did not just push boundaries—it bulldozed through them, leaving indecency and shamelessness in its wake.

Since 2023, private videos and adult content have become Nigeria’s new currency for attention. Whether intentional or “accidental,” sex tapes or nudes have become a disturbingly common tool to launch careers or revive fading fame.

You would agree it was hard to overlook 2023 scandals like Oxlade’s sex tape, Moyo Lawal, and Tiwa Savage, yet they still held their place confidently in the spotlight.

What was once taboo is now a calculated move to trend, sparking conversations (and often outrage) from morning radio shows to Twitter threads. Despite attempts in the past by international governments and institutions to censor nudity and preach against these trends, the numbers tell a different story.

As we wrap up the year, one thing is for sure: this was the year where sex tapes reigned supreme and the line between private and public blurred like never before. Whether you see it as a cultural shift or a digital disaster, 2024 has been one for the books.

Nigerian celebrities were guilty of being at the forefront of this trend, and sadly, sex tapes and nude leaks go viral quickly because platforms like Twitter and Telegram don’t heavily censor content. Telegram allows private sharing, while Twitter’s hashtags and trends make it easy for such content to go viral and gain attention.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Davido

Afrobeats superstar Davido made headlines in April, but it wasn’t for his music this time. A photo of Davido in a restroom with American model Bonita Maria, known as pink native, went viral on Instagram. The image, which showed the two sharing an intimate moment, sparked a frenzy on social media. This event soon escalated when a video surfaced showing Davido seemingly pleading with the model, further fueling the controversy.

Fans quickly jumped to Davido’s defence, accusing Pink native of attempting to tarnish his reputation. However, the model defended herself, claiming she did not know about his marriage, adding fuel to the fire.

The controversy also reignited an earlier scandal involving another American model, Anita Brown, who claimed Davido had impregnated her. Despite the growing storm, the singer maintained his silence, allowing the scandals to swirl.

Senator Abbo

Another notable incident in 2024 was the controversy surrounding Nigerian Senator Ishaku Abbo. In September, a video surfaced showing a man purportedly engaging in sexual activities with a woman.

The man in the video was reportedly identified as Mr Abbo, but the senator vehemently denied the claim. He argued that the video could not be verified, as only parts of his body were visible.

Mr Abbo suggested that political rivals were behind the leak, attempting to harm his career. Despite the scandal, Abbo remained defiant, confident that his supporters would continue to back him in future political endeavours.

Baltasar Egonga

In November, one of the top scandals of the year drew international attention. Equatorial Guinean official Baltasar Engonga became embroiled in a massive scandal when over 400 sex tapes involving him and multiple women leaked online.

The recordings, allegedly filmed using hidden cameras in his office, featured married women and those tied to influential figures, making it the country’s biggest sex scandal.

The leaks sparked outrage with demands for legal action against Engonga over public health risks, including the potential spread of STIs. Already under investigation for corruption, Mr Engonga faced suspension as the government launched probes into both the sex tapes and the corruption charges.

Egungun of Lagos

Early December greeted Nigerians with pop-culture content creator Kuye Adegoke, aka Egungun of Lagos, facing scandal after a private sex tape leaked online.

The video, which showed him briefly exposing himself during a video call with a woman, quickly went viral on social media. The scandal took a dramatic turn when his wife, Pashotah, defended him, revealing that the video resulted from an attempted blackmail after Mr Adegoke accidentally posted the video on Snapchat. Despite the uproar and accusations of infidelity, MrAdegoke continued his usual activities, sparking debates on social media.

BBN Eloswag Leaks

Eloswag, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, was at the centre of an intimate video leak in November 2024. The video, which surfaced on social media, showed Eloswag with a woman in a compromising position.

While some speculated that the leak was part of a strategic move to regain attention, others linked it to ongoing rumours about his sexuality. Eloswag responded by claiming that the video was posted by mistake on his Snapchat and threatened legal action against the individual responsible for the leak.

Bolanle Ninalowo

In January, Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo was embroiled in a viral masturbating explicit video scandal online. The clip, which shows a man with similar tattoos, led to widespread speculation that he was the individual in the footage.

Ninalowo, however, addressed the rumours, explaining that the man’s tattoos, complexion, and physique in the video differ from his. He called out bloggers and the public to stop spreading the false claim, stating that he values his reputation and would never engage in such behaviour.

VeryDarkMan

A leaked video of controversial social media critic Verydarkman, shared by a private blogger, went viral in January. The clip shows him in a private act, marking the second time such a video of him leaked.

The first occurred in September 2023 after he criticised Gistlover and called for a DNA test on Mohbad’s son, sparking controversy. Reacting to the leak, Verydarkman admitted the video was from his past as a sexual content creator in 2020, which he said funded his lifestyle at the time. While unbothered by the exposure, he revealed other explicit videos of him may surface.

Nudity Pandemic

The growing ubiquity of nudity on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) has been another defining feature of 2024. With the rise of platforms that allow adult content, many individuals, particularly young women, have turned to sharing explicit material as a means of financial gain. In Nigeria, this trend has become particularly prominent, especially in the wake of economic difficulties that have driven many to seek alternative sources of income.

In November, digital nudity in the country, particularly on X, witnessed a fresh surge as young, desperate Nigerians sold their nudes for money. A Prominent figure in this new wave of digital nudity is Ivie Aigbedion, also known as “Yahweh’s Rare Unique Masterpiece” on X. Ms Aigbedion, who had previously posted semi-nude photos online, began sharing private, explicit content via Snapchat.

When some of her content were leaked, Ms Aigbedion’s popularity skyrocketed, and she quickly became a trending topic in Nigeria. Far from being distressed by the leak, Ms Aigbedion reposted the explicit material, further cementing her fame. Her success on X.com, a platform known for its permissive guidelines surrounding adult content, reportedly inspired other women to join the growing market for explicit digital material.

However, despite the financial rewards, many content creators face social stigma and the risk of being targeted by online bullies.

Platforms like X.com and OnlyFans have allowed individuals to profit from the sale of explicit content, but they also come with significant risks.

Leaked material can damage one’s reputation and future career prospects, with legal experts warning of the potential long-term consequences of such exposure.

Despite these warnings, the lure of easy money continues to attract many, with some individuals setting high subscription prices for their private content.

Pornography Takeover

2024 also saw a pornography consumption surge among Nigerians. In July, this newspaper cited a Semrush analysis that reported that Nigerian internet users ranked among the top visitors to popular adult sites like Pornhub, Xvideo.com, and Xnxx.com.

According to the report, these sites attracted millions of visitors, making pornography a dominant part of Nigerian’s online behaviour.

A key moment in this trend was the relaxation of rules around adult content on X (formerly Twitter) in June 2024. Elon Musk’s platform allowed users to post consensual nudity and sexual material, which sparked a debate about the potential harms of such content becoming more visible across the platform’s algorithms.

While adult content was always on Twitter, the updated guidelines made it more widespread. Users now must label explicit content as sensitive, but the move opened the door for more explicit material to become mainstream.

Another surprising development in 2024 was the financial success of adult content creators. Sophie Rain, a creator on OnlyFans, earned $43.4 million in one year, almost matching the income of NBA superstar LeBron James.

Her earnings surpassed those of NBA player Jayson Tatum, and the rise of platforms like OnlyFans made digital content creation an even more lucrative career path than professional sports. In 2023, OnlyFans creators collectively earned $6.6 billion, more than the combined salaries of NBA players for the year.

Alongside these shifts, AI-driven adult content has created new concerns. AI tools, like “nudity” apps, have been used to generate explicit images from regular photos, often without the person’s consent.

This issue has become especially problematic among young people. In the U.S., a CBS report cited how AI-generated images being shared online raises significant ethical questions about consent, privacy, and the role of technology in enabling such behaviour.

Arguably, sex tapes and adult content took over digital culture again in 2024, with both celebrities and regular people using them for either renewed fame or money. While some see it as self-expression, others worry about the lasting consequences. 2024 may be remembered as the turning point in viewing privacy and sexuality online.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

