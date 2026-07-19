Every decision carries consequences. Once you make a decision, you become accountable to the outcome of that decision, whether good or bad. So if you want a different life, begin by making different decisions… Choose wisely. Choose intentionally. Choose with the future in mind. Never forget: Your decisions today are creating the life you will live tomorrow.

Remember this: Your destiny does not ultimately depend on your environment or on other people. Yes, people and circumstances may influence your life, but they are not the final determining factors.

The ultimate factor that shapes your life is your decisions. Your decisions make you.

In many ways, we become what we repeatedly choose. Our decisions shape our habits, our direction, and eventually our destiny.

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In fact, we all become servants, or slaves, of the decisions we make.

Think about it. Right now, where you are and what you are doing is the result of a decision you made. The fact that you are reading this message right now is because you decided to stop and pay attention to it. You could have chosen to do something else. That is the power of decision.

Whatever is happening in your life today is, to a large extent, connected to the decisions you made yesterday.

The choices you make determine the situations you enter, the opportunities you pursue, and the consequences you must live with.

For example, if you decide to follow a particular path, you also choose the consequences that come with that path. That is why decision-making is so important.

Every decision carries consequences. Once you make a decision, you become accountable to the outcome of that decision, whether good or bad. So if you want a different life, begin by making different decisions.

Choose wisely. Choose intentionally. Choose with the future in mind. Never forget: Your decisions today are creating the life you will live tomorrow.

For the love of God, church and nation.

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigerian born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Ukraine