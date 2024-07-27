Semrush, a leading American SEO platform, recently reported that Nigerians mostly visited pornography and betting websites in June.

It said Nigerians visited the websites over 185 million times, just as DataReportal, which provides data and insights, reported that Nigeria has 103.0 million internet users, representing a 45.5 per cent internet penetration rate.

This means that almost half of the population in Nigeria has access to the internet, contributing to the high number of visits to these websites.

Semrush calculated the data using petabytes of anonymised clickstream data collected from millions of real user journeys, then cleaned and processed it through AI algorithms.

The data identified Xvideo.com, Xnxx.com and pornhub.com as the most popular pornographic websites visited by Nigerians.

Xvideo.com was visited 52.82 million times, Xnxx.com 28.41 million times, and Pornhub.com 10.2 million times, resulting in over 91.43 million visits to pornographic websites by Nigerians in June.

The top ten rankings showed that Nigerians visited betting and pornographic websites more than news, Bitcoin and trading sites. This indicates a significant preference for entertainment and leisure activities over other online content.

Betting

Additionally, the data indicated that Nigerians frequented sports betting websites such as Sportybet, Bet9ja, and BetKing in June.

Sportybet received 48.39 million visits, Bet9ja 37.91 million, and BetKing 10.1 million, totalling 96.4 million visits.

Betting websites and pornographic websites appeared thrice on the rank. However, Google, Facebook, and YouTube topped the list of most visited websites. Google recorded 554.48 million visits, Facebook 154.62 million, and YouTube 56.57 million.

Also, social media websites such as WhatsApp, Instagram, and ChatGPT ranked in the top ten most visited websites. WhatsApp had 34.1 million visits, while ChatGPT and Instagram were visited 27.21 million times each.

Despite the high traffic to adult and betting sites, major social platforms like X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, Telegram, and LinkedIn did not make the top ten list.

X had 18.8 million visits, placing it at 11; TikTok had 10.43 million trips at 27; Telegram ranked 47th with 5.7 million visits; and LinkedIn ranked 33rd with 8.87 million visits.

The ranking also included a diverse range of popular websites, from freelance platform Fiverr to sports news site Goal.com, reflecting the varied online interests of African internet users.

Compared to Nigeria’s top ten most visited sites, Ghanaians spent more time on social media sites and visited one pornography website. Betting was also among their top ten most visited sites.

South Africans, like Nigerians, frequented pornographic sites and betting platforms. Additionally, South Africans accessed movie streaming platforms more often than Nigerians and Ghanaians.

