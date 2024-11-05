The Equatorial Guinean Government has announced the suspension of Baltasar Ebang Engonga, a politician and a former head of his country’s anti-graft National Agency for Financial Investigation (ANIF).

Earlier, PREMIUM TIMES reported that numerous sex tapes, allegedly over 400, involving Mr Engonga, the son of Baltasar Engonga Edjoo—the current president of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (CEMAC)—and numerous women surfaced online.

Equatorial Guinea’s Vice President, Teddy Nguema, in a statement on his X (formerly Twitter) page on Monday, also announced the immediate suspension of the women (staff of the agency) involved in the explicit videos, some of which were filmed in the offices.

Mr Nguema stated that the government is implementing strict measures against such acts, viewing them as a grave violation of the Code of Conduct and the Public Ethics Law.

He said: “Today, we will proceed with the immediate suspension of all officials who have had sexual relations in the offices of the country’s ministries. The Government will take severe measures against these acts since they constitute a flagrant violation of the Code of Conduct and the Public Ethics Law.

“This action is a decisive step in our zero-tolerance policy towards behaviours that undermine public service integrity. Ethics and respect are fundamental in our administration, and we will not allow irresponsible behaviour to compromise public trust. Responsibility and professionalism must be the pillars of our work as state servants.”

CCTVs in agency offices

The vice president also announced that the government had decided to install surveillance cameras in all state agency offices.

In a statement posted on his X page on Tuesday, Mr Nguema explained that this initiative is part of ongoing efforts to enforce public service laws and curb official misconduct.

He emphasised that the plan would enhance law enforcement, reinforce accountability, and demonstrate the administration’s commitment to integrity amid increasing demands for governance reform.

He said, “The government will soon install surveillance cameras in all state agency offices. We have taken this step to ensure compliance with civil service laws and eradicate improper and illegal behaviour.

“We will not tolerate any actions that tarnish the integrity of our administration, and individuals involved in such practices will face strict measures.”

Sexual Prohibition

The vice president further announced the prohibition of sexual relations in the office and warned that any officer caught engaging in such behaviour would be terminated.

He also highlighted that control mechanisms are already established, stating that “anyone who fails to comply with this rule will face disciplinary proceedings for inappropriate conduct and will be dismissed from their position.

“The ministries are solely and exclusively for carrying out administrative tasks in favour of the development of the country. It is forbidden to have sexual relations in offices.”

Investigation

Moreover, during a meeting on Monday with the President of the Supreme Court of Justice, Evuy Nguema Mikue; the Attorney General, Anatolio Nzang Nguema; and several government members led by Prime Minister Manuel Osa Nsue Nsua, the vice president called for an investigation into the matter.

Mr Nguema stated that the investigation aims to clarify the facts and hold offenders accountable to preserve the dignity and reputation of the nation.

Held at the People’s Palace in Malabo, the meeting saw the vice president emphasise that it is unacceptable for citizens to tarnish the country’s image through indecorous and illegal actions.

