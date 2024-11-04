Baltasar Ebang Engonga, a high-ranking Equatorial Guinean government official and politician, is trending after over 400 sex tapes involving him and numerous women leaked online.

Real Equatorial Guinea describes the situation as the biggest sex scandal the country has seen, leaving the public stunned and sparking outrage.

Mr Engonga, the son of Baltasar Engonga Edjoo, current president of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (CEMAC). He is also the former head of Equatorial Guinea’s anti-graft National Agency for Financial Investigation (ANIF).

According to initial reports, Mr Engonga, a father-of-six best known for his role in his country’s politics, allegedly hijacked surveillance equipment from his office to covertly record intimate relationships with various partners, using both professional and public places.

These recordings, numbering over 400 videos, are now circulating on social media, causing a public outcry. The partners involved include married women, young women, and even influential figures in the presidential circle.

The 54-year-old government official has served in numerous influential roles, making this scandal particularly consequential. Mr Engonga now faces intense scrutiny as videos of his intimate encounters with multiple women, including married individuals, continue to circulate widely on social media.

In the leaked footage, Engonga, nicknamed “Bello,” was seen with various women in places ranging from private hotel rooms to his government office.

Several of these women are reportedly the spouses of high-profile officials, adding further complexity and fuelling public condemnation. Netizens in Equatorial Guinea demand severe consequences, with some calling for immediate legal action.

Investigation Underway

However, the Attorney General’s Office, led by Anatolio Nzang Nguema, is investigating the circumstances of the videos and Engonga’s conduct.

Real Equatorial Guinea further reports that this inquiry will reportedly determine whether Engonga is a carrier of any sexually transmitted infections (STIs), with suspicions raised that he may have knowingly exposed others to potential health risks. “If proven, he could face charges for endangering public health, a serious offence under Equatorial Guinean law,” stated the Attorney General’s Office.

The attorney general further emphasised that while consensual relationships are legally permissible, intentionally exposing others to infectious diseases is punishable.

He warned, “The population is in danger because, behind each woman involved, there are potentially spouses and other people indirectly exposed.”

Mr Nguema added that investigators are focused on gathering concrete evidence to determine if formal charges can be pursued against Engonga.

Corruption Allegations

Initially arrested on corruption charges, Mr Engonga, who is married, was investigated for misappropriating state funds. Authorities claimed he redirected approximately 1,223 million CFA francs to personal accounts during his term at ANIF, leading to asset seizures and preventive detention.

Amidst this financial probe, investigators discovered the tapes on his computer, inadvertently exposing a hidden life marked by personal scandals.

As the investigation proceeds, Equatorial Guinea’s judicial and public health authorities aim to assess the health risks posed to those allegedly involved.

Mr Engonga has held numerous high-profile government positions, blending political influence with financial acumen, though his career has been controversial.

Although Mr Engonga has made notable contributions to national and regional economies, recent scandals involving sexual misconduct, corruption allegations, and financial mismanagement have overshadowed his achievements and significantly tarnished his public image.

