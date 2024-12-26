Fulham secured a historic 2-1 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day, marking their first-ever Premier League win at the Blues’ home ground.
Alex Iwobi played a crucial role in the comeback, featuring for 90 minutes before being substituted in stoppage time.
Chelsea took the lead in the 16th minute through Cole Palmer, but Fulham fought back with Harry Wilson equalizing in the 82nd minute.
Rodrigo Muniz then snatched victory at the death, scoring in the 90+5 minute to seal a thrilling comeback.
Iwobi’s impressive performance saw him top several statistical categories, including most passes in the final third (23), most duels won (8), most successful take-ons (4), most chances created (4), and most fouls won (3).
The result leaves Chelsea four points behind Liverpool, who have two games in hand, while Fulham move up to eighth place.
Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest piled pressure on Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou with a 1-0 win at the City Ground.
Anthony Elanga struck on 28 minutes to finish a fine counter-attacking move, and the away side was unable to find a response.
The win marks Forest’s 10th Premier League victory of the season, surpassing their total wins from the previous two campaigns.
Other matches
Elsewhere, Newcastle United secured a convincing 3-0 win over 10-man Aston Villa at St James’ Park.
Anthony Gordon gave the Magpies the lead after just two minutes, and things went from bad to worse for Unai Emery’s men when Jhon Duran was sent off for appearing to tread on Fabian Schar just after the half-hour mark.
Alexander Isak scored on 59 minutes to ensure there was no way back for Villa, and Joelinton added a third in added time.
The woes of Joe Aribo and Paul Onuachu at Southampton continued on Boxing Day as West Ham United edged the Saints by a lone goal.
Jarrod Bowen’s 59th-minute strike was the deciding factor in the game.
With the win, the Hammers move up to 13th place, while Southampton remain bottom of the table with just six points.
Crystal Palace were held to a 0-0 draw at Bournemouth, a result that sees Oliver Glasner’s side stay 16th in the table.
Bournemouth, meanwhile, remain sixth.
In the early kick-off, Manchester City’s struggles continued as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton at the Etihad Stadium.
Bernardo Silva gave City the lead, but Iliman Ndiaye’s fine equaliser earned Sean Dyche’s side a share of the points.
Erling Haaland missed a second-half penalty, and the result leaves City in danger of losing out on Europa League football in seventh spot.
