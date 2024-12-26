A former Commissioner for Information in Kwara State and one-time General Manager of the state-owned newspaper, The Herald, AbdulRaheem Adisa, is dead.

Mr Adisa died in the early hours of Thursday at the age of 91.

His remains were interred on Thursday at the Muslim Cemetery, Osere, Ilorin according to Islamic injunctions.

Mr Adisa retired as an editor with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and was a one-time chairman of Moro Local Government.

Journalists, including two former chief press secretaries to Kwara State governors, Nurudeen AbdulRaheem and Mas’ud Adebimpe; the state chairman of the National League of Veteran Journalists (NALVEJ), Tunde Akanbi; politicians; Islamic scholars and families of the deceased were at the cemetery to pay their last respects.

Meanwhile, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commiserated with the family of the late veteran journalist.

In his condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor said Mr Adisa made huge contributions, especially as a former staff member of NAN.

The Chairman of the Kwara State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), AbdulLateef Ahmed, described the death of Mr Adisa as painful.

For his part, the chairman of NALVEJ, Mr Akanbi, described him as a hardworking and versatile journalist.

