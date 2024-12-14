Nigeria’s Samuel Nwajaju made history by becoming the first African to win the Mister International pageant.

Mr Nwajaju won the16th edition of pageant in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday.

Mister International is one of the world’s largest male beauty pageants, second only to Mister World in terms of national-level competitions.

Established in 2006 by the late Alan Sim, the former president and founder, the Singapore-based organisation has grown to attract participants from over 80 countries, with an annual average of 38 contestants.

For the first time in 16 years, the Mister International Organisation allowed fathers, married, and divorced men to compete.

Mr Nwajaju, a 23-year-old model and University of Port Harcourt undergraduate who also won the Best Swimwear category, secured the title by competing against 47 other contestants, the highest number in the pageant’s history.

The Nigerian succeeds Kim Thitisan Goodburn of Thailand, defeating formidable competitors, including Vietnam’s Nguyễn Mạnh Lân, who was placed as first runner-up and Indonesia’s Glenn Victor Sutanto, who was placed second runner-up.

Mr Nwajaju secured his place in this year’s competition in June by winning the Mister of Nigeria 2024 title during a grand event at the Lagos Oriental Hotel.

Although the specific cash prize or award for the Mister International competition is not explicitly disclosed, winners enjoy various forms of recognition, such as sponsorships, endorsements, and opportunities to collaborate with global brands and organisations.

Additionally, the titleholder participates in charitable and promotional events worldwide during their reign.

The pageant licenses local organisations that wish to select the Mister International contestant for their country and approves the selection method for national contestants.

It also allows the winners to live anywhere during their reign, symbolising the spirit of international representation and cultural exchange.

In addition to Mister International, notable global male pageants include Man of the World, Mister World, Mister Grand World International, and Mister Global.

