Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Mystery

Producer: Femi Adebayo

Cast: Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha, Hafiz Oyetoro, Adebayo ‘Oga Bello’ Salami, Gabriel Afolayan, Jide Kosoko, Dele Odule.

Streaming platform: Netflix

Release Date: 13 December

Doors are symbolic in the labyrinth of life. They conceal mysteries, present opportunities, and sometimes lead to dire consequences.

Femi Adebayo’s Seven Doors, a Netflix original released on Friday, is a profound allegory of these existential truths. Following the resounding success of ‘Jagun Jagun,’ which mesmerised audiences with its epic storytelling and powerful themes, Seven Doors cements Adebayo’s reputation as a master storyteller. It is also his directorial debut in Nollywood.

The title evokes intrigue: ‘Seven doors,’ each holding secrets, each an emblem of choice and consequence. Through this cinematic masterpiece, Adebayo delivers a cautionary tale that melds tradition, morality, and the ripple effects of human actions.

‘Seven Doors’ features a stellar cast, including Muyiwa Ademola, Chioma Akpotha, Aliu Gafar, and Afeez Oyetoro, aka Saka. The film draws viewers into the hauntingly beautiful yet morally complex Ilara Kingdom. The six episodes are titled Door Threshold, Door Jamb, Door Frame, Door Lock, Door Swivel, and Door Peephole.

Plot

The film opens with an unsettling and evocative sequence: seven women under an eerie spell leap to their deaths from a cascading waterfall. This tragic event sets the stage for the story’s central conflict—the fate of Ilara Kingdom under the reign of Oba Adedunjoye, the Onilara of Ilara. At the heart of the crisis is the king’s failure to perform an ancient rite symbolised by knocking on seven doors, which safeguards his people from catastrophic consequences.

The narrative spirals into chaos as the kingdom begins to unravel. Famine, unrest, and a series of inexplicable tragedies plague the land. Amidst this turmoil, the mysterious Esusu (Aliu Gafar), an evil and exiled figure, returns to Ilara. Esusu is a man whose very name strikes fear, and his chilling appearance in Episode 2 immediately shifts the story’s trajectory. His vendetta against the royal family and his unrelenting pursuit of power introduces an element of suspense that keeps viewers on edge.

The backstory of Esusu’s pact with Ọba Adejuwọn, an ancestor of Adedunjoye, is slowly revealed. Desperation drove Adejuwon to seek Esusu’s aid to evade death, but the cost was a generational curse that now haunts Ilara. Esusu demands royal privileges and the freedom to wreak havoc as he pleases, defying all laws and traditions. The ripple effects of this ancient bargain threaten to consume the kingdom, forcing Oba Adedunjoye to confront the sins of his forebears.

Meanwhile, the narrative intertwines subplots of political conspiracies, betrayal, and familial struggles. Queen Amaka (played by Chioma Akpotha) stands as a voice of reason and courage, navigating the treacherous waters of palace politics. The climax builds to a heart-stopping confrontation between Esusu and the royal family, culminating in a resolution that leaves audiences reflecting on the weight of choices and the inevitability of justice.

Character Analysis

Oba Adedunjoye (Muyiwa Ademola): The Onilara of Ilara is a flawed yet relatable monarch. Ademola’s portrayal is nuanced, capturing the internal conflict of a king torn between duty and personal failings. His decisive moments, especially when dealing with the treacherous chiefs, showcase his strength, while his vulnerability in the face of Esusu’s wrath reveals his humanity.

Esusu (Aliu Gafar): Aliu Gafar delivers a career-defining performance as the menacing antagonist. Esusu’s chilling demeanour and ruthless actions make him a force of nature within the narrative. Gafar’s ability to embody the role’s psychological and physical terror elevates Seven Doors to another level.

Queen Amaka (Chioma Akpotha): As a steadfast and resourceful queen, Amaka’s strength lies in navigating the complexities of palace life. Akpotha’s ability to express deep emotions, even when speaking Yoruba, despite being born Igbo, adds authenticity and gravitas to her character.

Agbopa (Saka): The comic relief of the story, Agbopa, balances the film’s tension with moments of levity. Saka’s impeccable timing and delivery make him an indispensable part of the ensemble.

Chiefs and Court Members: The supporting cast delivers compelling performances, especially in scenes where power dynamics and betrayal unfold. Their interactions with the king and Esusu underscore the themes of loyalty and corruption.

Themes and symbolism

Doors as symbols: Each of the seven doors represents a moral or spiritual trial, a metaphor for the choices that define our lives. Knocking on the doors reminds us of the importance of tradition and accountability.

Generational consequences: The film delves into the ripple effects of past actions. The pact between Adejuwon and Esusu is a cautionary tale about the price of desperation and short-sighted decisions.

Corruption and greed: The chiefs’ betrayal and the political subplots reflect societal issues, drawing parallels with modern governance and its failings.

Love and sacrifice: Amidst the chaos, moments of love and intercession highlight the power of unity and selflessness. These themes provide a counterbalance to the darker aspects of the narrative.

Cultural identity: Through its costumes, language, and customs, Adebayo uses Seven Doors to celebrate Yoruba culture while addressing universal human experiences.

Movie review

Adebayo’s Seven Doors is a cinematic triumph that succeeds on multiple fronts. The storyline is tightly constructed, with every scene contributing to the overall narrative. The pacing keeps viewers engaged, and the plot twists ensure that the story remains unpredictable. The opening sequence, in particular, is a masterclass in setting the tone for a gripping tale, and you are drawn to watching the series to find out what is next.

The cinematography is breathtaking, capturing the beauty of Ilara Kingdom while enhancing the film’s eerie and mystical atmosphere. The use of special effects, especially the transformation of statues into humans, is seamlessly integrated, showcasing the technical prowess of the production team—it makes you want to give a clapping ovation.

Costume and set design are standout elements, with attention to detail that transports viewers into the world of Ilara. From the royal attire to the makeup of Esusu, every aspect of the visual storytelling is meticulously crafted.

One minor issue is that while the costumes are beautifully designed, they may leave you uncertain about the specific period if you just jump into any episode. However, including old Naira notes is a thoughtful reference to Nigeria’s economic past.

An undeniable issue is that Seven Doors attempts to bridge the cultural gap between the Igbo and Yoruba communities. Given how tribalism has gained significant traction on Nigerian social media, this is crucial.

The film’s themes are both timeless and timely. While deeply rooted in Yoruba culture, the story reflects universal issues, making it easy for the global audience to relate to it. The exploration of moral dilemmas, the consequences of greed, and the power of tradition are handled with depth and sensitivity.

However, the film’s strength lies in its performance. Muyiwa Ademola and Aliu Gafar lead an exceptional cast, each actor bringing their character to life authentically and passionately. The chemistry between the characters, particularly in moments of conflict, adds emotional weight to the story.

If there is a roundup critique, the complexity of the plot could overwhelm viewers unfamiliar with Yoruba cultural nuances. However, the themes’ universal appeal ensures this is a minor issue.

Verdict

Seven Doors is a masterpiece that combines exceptional storytelling, stunning visuals, and powerful performances.

Once again, Adebayo has demonstrated his ability to create culturally rich narratives that transcend boundaries. With its intricate plot, compelling characters, and profound themes, the film is a worthy successor to Jagun Jagun and highlights the evolution of Nigerian filmmaking.

Whether you’re drawn by its cultural significance or its universal lessons, Seven Doors is a must-watch that will leave you reflecting long after the credits roll. Adebayo can take a bow.

A solid 9/10 it is.

