After two years of absolute silence, AfroBeats sensation Douglas Agu, popularly known as ’Runtown, ’ returns with ‘Flow’, unleashing his musical prowess.

‘Flow’ is Runtown’s latest and only single since his 2022 album ‘Signs’.

His new single, ‘Flow,’ maintains his favourite signature of being “laid-back’’ yet relevant, which has shaped and sharpened his career.

Known for breaking the rules, creating and setting a new pace, ‘Flow’ embodies excellence, class and style and is best described as a rebirth of the Runtwon fans who know and have missed.

It also reveals that he was working and improving on his craft through the years of silence.

The song addresses the tension between staying focused on your goals and being pulled in different directions. He delivers valuable lessons on keeping calm and focused, even when life throws distractions.

On the track, he delivers some punch lines like “flows flowing like water” while lamenting the emotional weight of dealing with a relationship that’s slipping away.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The song is quite catchy, and the listener would see him nod his head and tap his foot in a syncing pattern to the rhythm.

Runtown has maintained an artistic, independent approach to his music and career. It has allowed him to fearlessly try new things while staying true to his ‘laid-back’ self.

His sound reflects personal experiences – from the bustling-hustling sounds of Lagos streets to travels and capture of the beauties that pop between.

The 35-year-old artiste remains one of those that have put Afrobeat on the global map. His song ‘Gallardo’ (2014), which features Davido, gained initial recognition. He achieved international recognition with his 2016 single ‘Mad Over You’.

Listen to ‘Flow’ below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

