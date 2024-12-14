After two years of absolute silence, AfroBeats sensation Douglas Agu, popularly known as ’Runtown, ’ returns with ‘Flow’, unleashing his musical prowess.
‘Flow’ is Runtown’s latest and only single since his 2022 album ‘Signs’.
His new single, ‘Flow,’ maintains his favourite signature of being “laid-back’’ yet relevant, which has shaped and sharpened his career.
Known for breaking the rules, creating and setting a new pace, ‘Flow’ embodies excellence, class and style and is best described as a rebirth of the Runtwon fans who know and have missed.
|
It also reveals that he was working and improving on his craft through the years of silence.
The song addresses the tension between staying focused on your goals and being pulled in different directions. He delivers valuable lessons on keeping calm and focused, even when life throws distractions.
On the track, he delivers some punch lines like “flows flowing like water” while lamenting the emotional weight of dealing with a relationship that’s slipping away.
The song is quite catchy, and the listener would see him nod his head and tap his foot in a syncing pattern to the rhythm.
Runtown has maintained an artistic, independent approach to his music and career. It has allowed him to fearlessly try new things while staying true to his ‘laid-back’ self.
His sound reflects personal experiences – from the bustling-hustling sounds of Lagos streets to travels and capture of the beauties that pop between.
READ ALSO: Billboard Music Awards: Tyla defeats Asake, Burna Boy, Rema, Tems wins two Afrobeats categories
The 35-year-old artiste remains one of those that have put Afrobeat on the global map. His song ‘Gallardo’ (2014), which features Davido, gained initial recognition. He achieved international recognition with his 2016 single ‘Mad Over You’.
Listen to ‘Flow’ below.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999