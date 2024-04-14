Jnr Pope: AGN sets up safety committee for members

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) established a committee to enhance the safety of its members in response to a recent boat mishap that claimed the lives of Junior Pope and four others.

Junior Pope and four others were confirmed dead after their boat capsized on their way to the shooting of ‘The Other Side of Life’ shooting’ in Anambra State.

AGN President Emeka Rollas stated in a release signed by the Guild Director of Communication, Kate Henshaw, that the committee consisted of 13 members and would revise the existing bylaws to incorporate members’ welfare, standard safety guidelines, and established protocols.

The committee would collaborate with other Guilds and associations to formulate bylaws and propose disciplinary measures for violators.

Emeka Ike leads the committee, with Jude Orhorha as secretary, which recommended a royalty collection body for Nollywood performers. Other members included Joke Silva, Femi Branch, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, and Patience Ozokwor.

Jerry Amilo apologised for posting Jnr Pope’s lifeless body video

Actor Jerry Amilo apologised to aggrieved fans and colleagues for sharing the corpse video of his colleague, Junior Pope Odonwodo, on social media.

Amilo, on his Instagram page, stated that the video was never intended for clout chasing.

Jnr Pope and four others died after their boat capsized in the Anam River in Anambra State while en route to a film location titled ‘The Other Side of Life’.

Amilo is known for his role in Lockdown, Dubara, Trinity, and others.

Gospel singer Theophilus Sunday’s wedding

Gospel singer Theophilus Sunday and his Jamaican bride Ashlee White exchanged vows in a church wedding ceremony.

The couple held their traditional wedding on Thursday, following their court wedding in Abuja.

Viral pictures of the lowkey ceremony showed the groom dressed in a black suit while his bride wore a simple white two-piece ensemble with a matching fascinator.

Mr Theophilus unveiled his wife in March on his social media handles with a caption, “As it pleases the Lord.”

Mr Ibu’s burial

The late veteran actor John Okafor, also known as Mr Ibu, will be buried on 28 June at his hometown of Amuri, in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Mr Ibu’s family announced in a statement jointly signed by the late actor’s brother, Sunday Okafor.

The burial ceremony will start on 25 June with a high-profile novelty match. On 26 June, a session called Mr Ibu’s Night will involve a candlelight procession and live entertainment.

A Christian wake will be held on 27 June at his compound in Eziokwe Amuri, Nkanu West, while the funeral service will occur on 28 June.

The 5-day burial ceremony will end on 30 June with a Church Thanksgiving. Mr Ibu died on 2 March at the age of 62.

Korra Obidi attacked in London

An unknown woman attacked Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi with acid and stabbed her at her residence in Westminster, London.

Korra’s sister, Nancy Umeh, announced on her Instagram page that a Black East African woman wearing a hoodie stabbed her.

In a video on her Instagram page, Korra also revealed that the attack occurred while she was in the middle of a live stream.

She stated that there had been a lot of hate in the past, but the physical assault served as a wake-up call.

Ruger called out former record label Jonzing World

Singer Ruger called out his former record label, Jonzing World, for being too comfortable and not pushing him further.

In a series of X posts, the singer said the record label became complacent with the money made from him, whereas he desired to be pushed.

He revealed he didn’t renegotiate the contract because he couldn’t envision enduring another five years without action. He accused the record label of using his money to fund new artists.

Ruger, who announced his new record label ‘Blown Boy Entertainment’ in January, expressed happiness that he performed at big festivals and toured Europe, Canada again, and IDC this year.

The ‘Asiwaju’ crooner was signed in 2021 to Jonzing World Records, founded by D’Prince.

Let’s support our award. Grammy is the US’s own Joeboy

Joeboy urged Nigerian musicians to support African award shows. He emphasised that the Grammys remained an American award show despite its global recognition.

The 26-year-old singer on ‘The Big Convo podcast’ challenged Afrobeats stars to prioritise award shows in the continent over the Grammys.

He noted that African artistes elevated the Grammys to the ultimate accolade for musicians. Joeboy rose to prominence under emPawa Africa, a record label owned by Mr Eazi.

I’m not Liam’s father – Oba Elegushi

The Elegushi of Ikate-Elegushi in Lagos, Saheed Elegushi, refuted claims that he fathered Liam, the son of the late Mohbad.

The monarch debunked the rumour in a statement by his media consultant, Deyemi Saka, lead partner at Lambert and Curtis.

The monarch revealed that he had filed a petition with the police and security agencies against netizens who made the allegations to enforce his human rights and protect him from cyber bullies.

Mohbad died at 27 on 12 September 2023 in controversial circumstances, leaving behind a family embroiled in issues regarding his son Liam’s paternity, royalty, and reburial, among others.

BBNaija Mike Edwards announced entry into professional boxing

On his X page, former BBNaija housemate Mike Edwards announced his plan to foray into professional boxing.

He joined the Cruiserweight division of Misfits Boxing, with his debut against Jake Cornish scheduled for a yet-to-be-announced date.

Edwards wrote, “I am excited to announce my entry into the world of professional boxing. I am thrilled to join the Cruiserweight division roster on Misfits Boxing. Prepare for an electrifying debut as I step into the ring to showcase my skills and determination.”

Mr Edwards won second place in BBNaija Season 4, Big Brother Naija: Pepper Dem, which Mercy Eke won.

Actress Omowumi Ajiboye blasts ex-lover

Actress Omowumi Ajiboye accused her children’s father, Segun Ogungbe, of infidelity, disrespectful behaviour, maltreatment of her employees, and alleged instances of forced abortions.

Ajiboye, in a viral video, disclosed that her relationship with Ogungbe did not end in marriage despite having children together.

The actress also debunked claims of an extramarital affair with MC Oluomo.

The producer of ‘Arodan’, a 2023 drama movie, cursed those spreading the information that she was dating MC Oluomo. She said MC Oluomo was her supporter.

Producer Adanma Luke shared what happened on her set

Movie producer Adanma Luke recounted what happened during the shooting of her ill-fated movie, ‘The Other Side of Life,’ on her Instagram page.

Ms Luke disclosed that she contracted Jnr Pope for a role in the movie production due to appeals from the deceased actor and his wife.

She further stated that she was supposed to be among the crew members who boarded the boat but arrived later after it had taken off.

Ms Adanma revealed that life jackets were available to some crew members, including Jnr Pope. She disclosed that since the incident, she had been buying coffins and making necessary arrangements for the deceased’s burial.

Jnr Pope and four other actors drowned after their boat capsized in Anam River in Anambra State on Wednesday while on their way to the movie shoot.

Bobrisky is held in a male prison

The spokesperson of the Lagos State Correctional Centre (NCoS), Rotimi Oladoku, disclosed that popular crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, was kept in a male cell.

Mr Oladokun told PREMIUM TIMES after curious fans inquired about the prison where Bobrisky would serve his sentence, given his public declaration of being female in March 2024.

Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos sentenced Bobrisky to six months in prison without the option of a fine for Naira mutilation.

I didn’t break Paul Okoye’s marriage -Ivy Ifeoma

Ivy Ifeoma, the girlfriend of singer Paul Okoye, known as Rudeboy, debunked rumours that she broke up his marriage to Anita Isama.

On her Instagram page, Ifeoma said she met and entered into a relationship with Rudeboy as a single man.

She wrote: “I don’t have to do this at all, but I will because I’ve never really said a word about it, and it seems many of you are addicted to misinformation. I met/got into a relationship with a very single man. I was nowhere in the picture when they got separated or divorced, and I did not have time to chase people away from their houses. So, my dear, yes, I sleep well at night; any other nonsense you choose to believe or circulate means you’re a witch.”

This newspaper reported on 11 December 2022 that the singer unveiled Ifeoma a year after his seven-year marriage with Anita, which produced three children: Andre, born in 2013, and the twins Nathan and Nadia, born in 2017.

Rudeboy met Anita in 2004 during their undergraduate days at the University of Abuja and tied the knot on 22 March 2014 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

