A viral picture of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke showing off his romantic side and engaging in public affection with his wife, Titilola, has stirred conversations on social media.

The gesture follows Monday’s confusion over the First Lady of Osun title after Ngozi and Titilola, the governor’s wives, sparked controversy on social media after appearing in posters welcoming the President’s wife, Remi Tinubu, to the state.

Both women adopted the title of First Lady of Osun in their respective posters.

However, the Osun State Government clarified the confusion in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Alimi.

On Monday, a statement on the state’s official X page revealed Titilola as the officially recognised First Lady.

PDA

The viral kissing picture was captured on Tuesday at a ceremony welcoming Mrs Tinubu to the state.

Mrs Tinubu performed the sod-turning ceremony to construct the alternative High School for Girls in Osogbo, the state capital.

The picture obtained by PREMIUM TIMES showed the governor kissing Titilola, who was seated alongside other dignitaries.

In the picture, Mr Adeleke held a microphone while two officials and a police officer stood behind him and his wife.

In the same picture, Mrs Tinubu, seated to the governor’s right, was smiling.

After-event

A check on the social media pages of both wives showed that Ngozi posted nothing about the event.

However, Titilola shared pictures from the event on her pages, including one of her being kissed by her husband.

In a press release shared on her pages, Titilola adopted the title of First Lady of Osun State.

The statement read partly: “Osun State First Lady, Chief (Mrs) Titilola Adebusola Adeleke, extends gratitude for the successful alternative High School for Girls Sod turning ceremony.

“Today marks a significant milestone in the educational landscape of Osun State as we celebrate the official turning of the sod ceremony for the Alternative High School for Girls at Oke D.O Ilesa Road, Osogbo.

“As the First Lady of Osun State, I extend heartfelt gratitude to Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and the Convener of the Renewed Hope Initiative for entrusting Osun State with such a laudable project. We are committed to maximising the benefits of the Alternative High School for Girls to empower our young women and contribute to the socio-economic development of our state.”

