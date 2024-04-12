Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has been sentenced to six months in jail without the option of a fine.

Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos sentenced the controversial cross-dresser for Naira abuse, on Friday.

Mr Awogboro, in his ruling, said Bobrisky’s sentence would serve as a lesson for others from abusing the Naira.

He held that “The act of mutilating the Naira notes has become a menace, which has continued to damage the country’s image.

“Enough of people mutilating and tampering with our currencies. It has to stop. His will serve as a deterrent to others.”

Before the judge sentenced Bobrisky, he inquired about the crossdresser’s gender, to which he responded that he was identified as a man.

Bobrisky’s jail term commenced on 24 March, the same day as his arrest.

The crossdresser will serve his jail term at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

On 5 April, PREMIUM TIMES, reported that the Court postponed the sentence of Bobrisky to 9 April but it could not hold due to the Eid-el-Fitr holiday.

Justice Awogboro earlier convicted Bobrisky for Naira abuse following his guilty plea to a four-count charge filed against him by the EFCC.

Pending the sentence, the judge directed that Bobrisky be remanded in EFCC custody.

Counts

The charge against Bobrisky marked FHC/L/244c/2024 comprised four counts of naira abuse and two counts of suspected money laundering.

Two counts (counts five and six), which bordered on money laundering were struck out by the judge, leaving counts one to four.

In the first count, Bobrisky was alleged to have tampered with N400,000 by spraying the same while dancing at a social event at the IMAX Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos on 24 March.

The offence is contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007.

In count two, Bobrisky, between July and August 2023 at Aja Junction, Ikorodu, is said to have tampered with another sum of N50,000 by spraying the same at a social event while dancing.

In count three, Bobrisky, in December 2023 at White Steve Event Hall, Ikeja also sprayed and tampered with another sum of N20,000 while dancing.

Count four also accused Bobrisky of spraying and tampering with another sum of N20,000 while dancing at another event in Oniru, Victoria Island.

Witness

At the court, at exactly 11:55 a.m., Sulaiman Sulaiman represented EFCC, while Ayo Olumofin served as Bobrisky’s attorney.

The EFCC attorney, who examined the case details, called on Commission Assistant Superintendent Bolaji Temitope as a witness.

Mr Temitope explained the circumstances under which he became acquainted with Bobrisky.

He said: “The EFCC received intelligence of individuals who are in the habit of spraying Naira during parties in Lagos. Based on this, the EFCC set out an operation team to monitor and observe the activities of individuals in the habit of doing so.

“We usually visit event centres and monitor social media pages where the Naira is abused. During the exercise, we came across videos on social media where the defendant was seen abusing the Naira.

“Our team then viewed the video and burnt the same on CD. Consequently, an invitation letter was forwarded to the defendant. When he honoured the invitation, the defendant was shown a video where he was spraying money on Segun Johnson. He confirmed that he was the one in the video.

“An event at the Island Circle mall was also shown to the defendant. A total of 400k was spent. The defendant was also shown another video in Aja Junction, Ikorodu, and an event centre at Ikeja. He admitted to spraying money in all the videos. He then offered his statement in writing.

“A video clip was shown to the witness, which confirmed together with the defendant’s statement.”

The witness’s statement and the accompanying videos presented without challenge were accepted as exhibits. It was designated as Exhibit 1 and Exhibit 2.

Ignorance

The crossdresser told the Court that he was unaware that he was breaking the law, emphasising that he was merely a social media influencer.

However, Justice Awogboro reminded him (Bobrisky) that ignorance of the law is not an excuse, a notion he concurred with.

In his plea for mercy, Bobrisky said: “I am a social media influencer, with five million followers; and in all honesty, I was not aware of the law. I wish I could be given a second chance to use my platform to educate my followers against the abuse of the Naira.”

Also, his lawyer added: “He will lead the crusade against the abuse of Naira. He is also an employer of people; and if he goes to jail, the people he employed will suffer. He has cooperated with the EFCC and has not wasted the time of the court. We urge the court to caution the defendant and allow him to go. He has given evidence that he will be useful to the country. We urge you to grant a non-custodial sentencing option of fine.”

Background

On 4 April this newspaper reported that Bobrisky will appear before the court on a six-count charge brought against him by the EFCC for naira abuse and other offences.

The spokesperson of the anti-graft agency, Dele Oyewale, confirmed the crossdresser’s detention told this newspaper.

Mr Oyewale said Bobrisky was arrested for naira mutilation.

Bobrisky’s detention draws parallels to the case of actress Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, who was convicted for spraying and stepping on new Naira notes at a wedding in Lagos.

Ms Omoseyin was apprehended on 1 February 2023, following the viral circulation of a video clip showing her spraying new Naira notes at a wedding in Lekki, Lagos State, on 28 January 2023.

On 2 February, the trial judge, Chukwujekwu Aneke, sentenced Ms Omoseyin to six months imprisonment, with the option of a N300,000 fine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

