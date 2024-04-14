Only the cruel can deny the horror of Gaza and claim that what we are witnessing there today is anything other than mass murder, ethnic cleansing, crimes against humanity, war crimes, collective punishment, starvation and genocide all of which constitute specific and clear violations of both international law and the law of war and all of which have made Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his ministers, his intelligence chiefs and his military commanders candidates for prosecution at the International Criminal Court at the Hague.

“We do not have evidence of Israel committing genocide in Gaza.” – General Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Defence of the United States of America.

Never in the history of humanity and in the comity of nations has such an asinine, puerile and indefensible statement been made by a high-ranking US government official.

It reflects the dishonesty, wickedness, insensitivity, depravity, deceit, hypocrisy, double standards, moral bankruptcy, unconscionable inhumanity, malodorous disposition and spiritual turpitude of the Biden administration.

You cannot wish away or dismiss the truth, no matter how bitter, and you cannot deny the facts, no matter how ugly.

Andrew Mitrovika, a columnist with Al Jazeera, captured the events in Gaza graphically and clearly when he wrote the following. Permit me to quote him extensively:

“The cataclysm that you and I are witnessing in Gaza is a genocide in the awful making.

It is not an “onslaught”. It is not an “invasion”. It is not even a “war”. It is a genocide.

The apocalyptic scenes and sounds in Gaza are proof that a cruel, occupying army is intent on achieving its overarching aim: the annihilation of what remains of an already shattered slice of land and the indiscriminate killing of helpless, exhausted children, women and men.

Over decades, a succession of immune Israeli governments and their useful proxies, the rampaging settler militias, have waged incremental genocide, bit by bit, with the explicit approval, consent, and encouragement of Western governments which – in a predictable show of performative solidarity with a ruthless ally – have bathed their tourist attractions in blue and white or the Star of David.

Go ahead, you craven enablers, show the world your true and rank colours. We will remember.

Make no mistake: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, along with his racist gang of brutish (by nature, temperament, and vernacular) cabinet ministers, have been aching, for a long, frustrating time, to abandon the let’s-teach-Palestinians-a-lethal-lesson spasms of violence in favour of the much more satisfying wholesale destruction of the Gaza Strip.

The monstrous plan is as plain as Netanyahu’s wretched character: Be done with Gaza by erasing Gaza.

Anyone, anywhere, in any forum, who denies this fact is either a liar or blind, or – wilfully, happily, and comfortably – both.

This is not “righteous” payback or vengeance. It is – I repeat, for the legion of complicit hacks and stenographers who, remarkably, have never noticed, let alone given a damn, about the perpetual suffering and trauma of Palestinians – a genocide.

If my blunt indictment stings, I challenge any of the historically illiterate columnists and American TV news celebrities, who have rushed to Israel to burnish their credentials as “foreign correspondents” – with their hairstylists, makeup artists and writers in tow – to disabuse me, and much more importantly, the Palestinian diaspora and their allies, of our belief that a murderous genocide is unfolding in that besieged enclave.

These insufferable hypocrites are again tarring Palestinians as “evil predators,” while praising Israelis as “solicitous saints” for warning grateful Palestinians in Gaza that they’re going to kill them en masse.

These fawning Israel loyalists have likely, not once, stepped inside the barbed-wired walls and fences that encircle Gaza or interviewed any of the millions of human beings who, for generations, have endured the loss, theft, deprivations, indignities, humiliations, and, of course, lethal ferocity committed by an apartheid state.

It is a familiar, surreal minstrel show that reduces an old, complex story into a pat, easy-to-digest clash between black and white, for countless, equally callow, geography-allergic Americans, who are convinced that carrying a passport is “woke”.

The white hats – the Israelis – are always the innocent victims. The black hats – the Palestinians – are always the guilty perpetrators.

Hence, the cavalier disregard for the almost incomprehensible human consequences of Israel’s blatant annulment of that, by now, silly, anachronistic term: international law.

Stop the stuff of life – food and water – from getting into captive Gaza. Fine.

Stop fuel and electricity from being delivered to homes and hospitals. Fine.

Destroy United Nations schools sheltering desperate Palestinian families from the incessant carpet bombing. Fine.

Attack ambulances to bar them from ferrying mangled children to darkened hospitals where they require urgent care. Fine.

Claiming that there is no evidence of genocide in Gaza is like saying that there is no evidence of the holocaust in Nazi Germany and that there is no evidence of the trans-Atlantic slave trade or slavery in America, Europe and the Caribbean in the 18th and 19th centuries… It is like saying that there is no evidence of the hideous atrocities, horrific barbarity, daylight robbery, psychological torture, emotional abuse…that the Western colonial powers of Great Britain, France, Holland, Belgium, Portugal, Italy, Spain and Germany unleashed and foisted on their former colonies…

Unleash white phosphorous to burn Palestinians to the bone. Fine.

Dispense with the canard of “precision strikes” to prevent “civilian casualties” and revel, instead, in turning Gaza into Fallujah, circa 2005. Fine.

Seal the prison that is Gaza tighter to make escape and hope impossible. Fine.

Then demand that 1.1 million people move to nowhere within hours or face, in all likelihood, a certain death. Fine.

On appalling cue, the usual gallery of preening presidents and prime ministers has deplored the atrocities committed by the black hats, while applauding, as a necessary and welcomed rebuttal, the atrocities committed by the white hats.

So please, would fantasists stop imploring the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague to do something, anything, to hold “both parties”, including, Israel, to account?

It has not happened and will not happen because the ever-compliant ICC knows that it must not offend, and will not offend, the powers that be in Washington DC, who run the whole fraudulent farce.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu – who, just a few weeks ago, was excoriated for being an indicted crook facing a corruption trial on a slew of fraud, bribery, and breach of trust charges, as well as having an authoritarian’s DNA – has been rehabilitated by US President Joe Biden and obsequious company, as the Middle East’s shining avatar of resolve, resilience and morality.

Such is the diseased “moral” compass of Biden and his pedestrian confederates in London, Paris, Berlin, Brussels, Canberra and Ottawa.

Still, it’s hardly surprising that feral colonial powers – given their hideous record of killing and disfiguring so many innocents, in so many scarred places – would offer their blanket endorsement to another colonial power responsible for killing and disfiguring so many innocent Palestinians in Gaza and beyond, yesterday, today and tomorrow.

But know this: Biden et al do not speak for millions of citizens who they purport to represent, but who will continue to stand steadfast with unbowed Palestinians and their just and humane cause.

Despite all the nonsense and posturing by the “international community” about “resolving the crisis through diplomacy”, this dystopian-like horror has been the “end game” all along: pulverise every square inch of Gaza and its people into dust and memory.

The risible “two-state” solution is a sick illusion promoted by slick, Ivy-league-educated diplomats like US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the other Israeli war-crime apologists who preceded him – fused, as they were and are, to their “partners” in Tel Aviv like conjoined twins.

Blinken has travelled to Israel at the behest of his boss to “greenlight” genocide. We will remember that, too.

A malignant regime, motivated by a poisonous combination of ultra-nationalism and fanaticism, knows that its sinister goal is in tantalising sight.

There will be more horrors to come. But Palestinians will not be broken. They will persevere and prevail. It will be hard and take time, but they will rebuild” (CONCLUDED).

Andrew Mitrovika, the author of these powerful words, has hit the nail on the head.

His views and indeed his conclusion that genocide is indeed being committed in Gaza represents the thinking of millions of people all over the world.

Western leaders and all those who are still lost in their vain and self-inflicted fantasy of “no evidence of genocide in Gaza” should read his powerful and insightful words carefully and come to the conclusion that what is happening in Gaza is downright evil, which ought to be described for what it is and roundly condemned.

Claiming that there is no evidence of genocide in Gaza is like saying that there is no evidence of the holocaust in Nazi Germany and that there is no evidence of the trans-Atlantic slave trade or slavery in America, Europe and the Caribbean in the 18th and 19th centuries.

It is like saying that there is no evidence of the hideous atrocities, horrific barbarity, daylight robbery, psychological torture, emotional abuse, wholesale deprivation, unalloyed humiliation, shameless graft and mind-boggling pillaging that the Western colonial powers of Great Britain, France, Holland, Belgium, Portugal, Italy, Spain and Germany unleashed and foisted on their former colonies in Africa, Asia, South America and the Middle East.

It is like saying that King Louis II of Belgium did not kill 10 million Congolese Africans, that Vladimir Lenin and Josef Stalin did not kill 25 million Russians, that Pol Pot did not kill two million Cambodians, that the Hutus of Rwanda did not kill one million Tutsis, that the Turks did not kill one million Armenians, and that the Americans did not literally exterminate the Red Indian population in their country.

It is like saying that there was no terror attack in New York on 9/11 and that there was no terror attack in Moscow a few weeks ago.

It is like saying that the Spanish did not eliminate a quarter of the native and indigenous population of South America, that the British did not wipe out millions of the Irish and three million Bengali Indians, that the Serbs did not murder 20,000 thousand Bosnians, and that Argentina did not exterminate its entire black population.

It is like saying that 20 million people were not killed in WWI, that 50 million people were not killed in WWII, and that America did not drop a nuclear bomb on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, killing hundreds of thousands.

Joe Biden and his administration will ultimately regret the blind, irrational, inexplicable, indefensible, unjustifiable, unrestrained, unconditional and relentless support that they continue to offer the Jewish state which, given the events of the last six months, has transformed itself into a murderous, totalitarian fascist apartheid settler- colonial state and a hideous enclave of bloodthirsty genocidal maniacs, child killers, mass murderers, land grabbers and vicious, cold-blooded Nazis.

It is like saying that the ethnic cleansing of 80,000 of the Herero and Nama people of Namibia by the Germans never took place and it is like saying that the mass murder of three million Igbos by Nigeria never took place.

It is like saying that the war that is being waged in Gaza by Israel is against Hamas and not against the Palestinian people.

It is like saying that the war started on 7th October after the attack on Israel by Hamas and not 75 years ago after the unleashing of the horrific Nakba on the Palestinians and the illegal occupation of their land by the Jews.

It is like saying that the Israelis have always owned all the land in Gaza and that the Palestinians never lived in or had a historical stake in it.

It is like saying that the Zionists did not murder hundreds of innocent and defenceless Palestinians in the village of Deir Yassin.

It is like saying that the Christian Falange Lebanese militia, with the full support of the Israelis, did not butcher thousands of Palestinian Muslims in the refugee camps of Sabra and Shatilla.

It is like saying that the 1948 “Nakba,” in which 750,000 Palestinians were butchered and ethnically cleansed, forced from their homes and scattered and displaced by the Zionists never took place.

It is like saying that the terror attack by Hamas in Israel on 7th October, in which 1,000 Jews were killed never took place.

Finally, it is like saying that the air strike by the Israeli Airforce on Eid, in which three sons and three grandchildren of the leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, were targeted and murdered, never took place.

Those that insist on perpetuating the monstrous mendacity that there is no genocide in Gaza and who indulge in such egregious falsehood, self-serving perfidy, and outrageous lies, are not only malicious, mischievous, malevolent, ignorant and sociopathic but also totally and completely insensitive, misinformed and possibly insane.

They look but they refuse to see and they listen but refuse to hear.

They have no truth in them and they are nothing but feral psychopaths and intellectual barbarians.

They are a coven of dark, dangerous and deviant manipulators and an unholy gathering of shameless and sinister cultists, charlatans and gangsters, who are in the grip, power and service of Satan.

That is precisely why many refer to them as agents of the dark forces and acolytes of the principalities and powers that rule our world, and refer to the Zionists, whose interests they seek to further and protect, as founding fathers of the Synagogue of Satan and devil worshippers.

For the record, there has never been a war in history like the one in Gaza, in which 80 per cent of the country has been decimated, 100 per cent of the population displaced, and 50 per cent of those that have been killed are children.

In his contribution, Christian Hedges, an American journalist, whilst on his assignment and coverage of the war in Gaza said, “children have been shot in other conflicts I have covered but never have I watched as soldiers enticed children like mice into a trap and murder them for sport.”

All this and yet the American Secretary of Defence, General Lloyd Austin, has the effrontery and nerve to proclaim that there is no evidence of genocide in Gaza!

Someone needs to ask this misguided and facetious man just how many Palestinians need to be slaughtered before it fits into his definition of genocide!

Only the cruel can deny the horror of Gaza and claim that what we are witnessing there today is anything other than mass murder, ethnic cleansing, crimes against humanity, war crimes, collective punishment, starvation and genocide all of which constitute specific and clear violations of both international law and the law of war and all of which have made Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his ministers, his intelligence chiefs and his military commanders candidates for prosecution at the International Criminal Court at the Hague.

Those who claim that this is not the case are devious-minded, specious liars and blood-lusting warmongers who are feeding fat on the blood of the women and children of Gaza, and who deserve to burn in hell.

Not only have Joe Biden and his entire government become enablers of the crime of genocide but, given the fact that they are providing vast sums of money and deadly arms to the Zionist state to achieve their bloody enterprise, they are also complicit in it.

The blood of 35,000 innocent and defenceless Palestinians, including 15,000 children, are on their collective hands.

This blood will cry to God in heaven for vengeance and speak against them into eternity.

Joe Biden and his administration will ultimately regret the blind, irrational, inexplicable, indefensible, unjustifiable, unrestrained, unconditional and relentless support that they continue to offer the Jewish state which, given the events of the last six months, has transformed itself into a murderous, totalitarian fascist apartheid settler- colonial state and a hideous enclave of bloodthirsty genocidal maniacs, child killers, mass murderers, land grabbers and vicious, cold-blooded Nazis.

It is fair to say that all the demons have left hell and now reside in Israel.

Femi Fani-Kayode, the Sadaukin Shinkafi and the Wakilin Doka Potiskum, is a lawyer, and former minister of Culture and Tourism, and Aviation of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

