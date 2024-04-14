Movie title: Bank Alert

Running time: 2 hours

Director: Akay Mason

Writer: Lucky Emmanuel

Cast: Okey Bakassi, Kate Henshaw, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Al-Hassan Babatunde Taiwo, Bolanle Azeez Ninalowo, Uzor Arukwe, Tina Mba, and Victory Eyong.

Okechukwu Onyegbule, known as Okey Bakassi, has experienced a vibrant and varied career in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Still, his recent return to acting in the film “Bank Alert” marks a crucial moment. This comes after a decade away from the silver screen, during which he dabbled in politics and continued his work in stand-up comedy.

Despite the excitement of his comeback, “Bank Alert” didn’t quite make the splash many were hoping for. While the film was well-received, it did not catapult him back to the forefront of Nollywood, unlike his groundbreaking role in the 2014 Igbo movie “Onye Ozi.”

Okey’s journey in entertainment began shortly after his graduation as an engineer when he served at the Nigerian Development Bank during his National Youth Service.

His role in the TV series “Fortunes” on NTA steered him towards the limelight, helping him secure a place in the burgeoning Nollywood scene. His early acting career saw him in films such as “Final Decision” (1996), “All for Winnie” (1998), and “Just Once.”

Alongside acting, Okey made significant strides in comedy. His breakthrough came in 1995 with the creation of “Nite of a Thousand Laughs,” a comedy show highlighting his comedic prowess and helped launch the careers of now-famous comedians like Basketmouth and Bovi.

In 2014, Okey took on a new role as a Senior Assistant for Entertainment to Governor Ikedi Ohakim of Imo State. This position saw him merge his entertainment expertise with political engagement.

His political tenure, however, minimised his presence in films, culminating in a significant hiatus from acting until his recent role in “Bank Alert.”

While actors like Emeka Ike and Charles Okafor have also made their comebacks with varying degrees of success, the challenge of returning to a rapidly evolving industry such as Nollywood is evident.

Despite the high hopes for “Bank Alert” to mark Okey Bakassi’s triumphant return, the solid film did not quite live up to the expectations set by his earlier successes.

Nonetheless, it reaffirms his continued relevance and adaptability in the dynamic movie industry.

Plot

The movie opens on a scene where Samuel Okereke (portrayed by Okey Bakassi) had just lost a court case against his company for pinpointing its fraudulent activities against its customers. His lawyer, Uche (portrayed by Kanayo O Kanayo), had made several efforts but lost the case.

For Samuel, alias Sammy, it was not only a court case that he had lost; he had also lost his livelihood and hit a bad patch in life. This led him to debts and the dilemma of surveying along with his wife Jade(portrayed by Kate Henshaw) and his three children: Chichi, Emeka, and Ebube ( Victory Eyong, Nwite Chichetaram, and Tolulope Odebunmi).

While he struggles with his debts, he also seeks employment, given his many years of experience as a financial expert in the stock exchange market and cryptocurrency. However, he is far past his age with his feasible grey hair. No one wishes to employ him.

With the eminent frustration from his sad reality, bittered and battered at life and how he has had a deluge of hunger for three years, he decides to take a new drastic step. Borrowing from the advice of his friend, he decides to take a loan.

Although his account has been dominant and non-functional, it was used for money laundering by a notorious gang led by a feared gang leader, Modestus ( played by Uzor Arukwe),

However, at his lowest moment in life, Sammy stumbles upon a jaw-dropping ₦500 million in his bank account. But this windfall comes with a catch—the rightful owner wants it back, and chaos ensues as Sammy navigates his newfound wealth.

Character Analysis

“Bank Alert” leverages its stellar ensemble to deliver an engaging and balanced film that intertwines humour, suspense, and emotional depth.

The casting choices are commendable, as each actor brings their A-game to their respective roles, enhancing the film’s overall impact.

Okey Bakassi’s compelling performance as Sammy anchors the narrative. He effectively portrays a man grappling with sudden fortune amidst personal turmoil. His ability to oscillate between despair and determination adds layers to his character, making Sammy relatable and memorable.

Kanayo O. Kanayo, as Uche, Sammy’s lawyer and friend, provides legal advice and moral support. His seasoned acting adds gravitas to every scene he’s in, especially in moments of crisis where his character’s depth of experience and loyalty to Sammy are most apparent.

As Jade, Sammy’s wife, Kate Henshaw stands out for her portrayal of resilience and steadfastness. Her performance brings much-needed emotional stability to the family dynamics, particularly in scenes where the family faces existential threats.

Uzor Arukwe portrays the menacing Modestus with chilling precision. His interaction with Okey Bakassi’s character, Sammy, is fraught with tension, contrasting Sammy’s desperation and Modestus’ calculated malevolence.

Bolanle Ninalowo’s portrayal of Jantamanta adds a unique flavour to the film, offering comic relief and pivotal to the plot. His character’s unpredictability and flair add a dynamic element to the ensemble, keeping the audience guessing his next move.

Al Hassan Taiwo and Tina Mba contribute significantly with their supporting roles, enhancing the film’s narrative complexity and emotional resonance.

The chemistry among the cast, particularly between Sammy and Uche, enriches the storyline, providing moments of levity amidst the tension. This dynamic is crucial, as it amplifies the emotional stakes and deepens the audience’s investment in the characters’ outcomes.

The movie might not have been the blockbuster hit anticipated, but it certainly makes its mark with its solid performances and good narrative.

Movie Analysis

“Bank Alert” delivers an engaging mixture of comedy, crime and action genres.

The film’s blend of humour, crime, and drama, encapsulated in the high-stakes scenario facing Sammy Okereke, creates a distinctive narrative experience. However, the movie could have been improved in some areas to achieve a more polished final product.

The film excels in portraying ghetto life, vividly capturing the raw essence of Jantamanta’s lair and the day-to-day dynamics of gang interactions.

The settings are thoughtfully chosen, contributing significantly to the narrative’s authenticity and providing a deeper understanding of the characters’ environments.

One critical area where “Bank Alert” could have been enhanced is developing its subplots, particularly the backstory involving the N500 million.

A deeper exploration of this money’s origins and the cybercrime mechanisms could have added a more decadent layer of complexity and realism to the plot. This subplot is crucial as it heightens the stakes and better contextualises Sammy’s dilemma and ethical difficulties.

Additionally, the execution of action sequences and stunts in the film sometimes appears mechanical and less fluid, which might detract from the immersion and suspense these scenes intend to deliver.

Unfortunately, the fight scenes, seemingly added to spice up the narrative, need to be revised. The choreography could be more robust and deliver the intended impact, making these moments feel more like an afterthought than a meaningful part of the story.

In action-oriented sequences, especially in a film that relies on suspense and dramatic tension, the authenticity and smooth execution of stunts are essential for maintaining the audience’s engagement and belief in the storyline.

Additionally, the confrontation scenes with the villain need more intensity and come off as too simplistic, detracting from the overall suspense and thrill.

While the film excels at blending humour with suspense, ensuring that this balance upholds the development of crucial plot elements is critical.

More focused editing and script revisions help tighten the narrative and ensure that each subplot is fully developed and coherent.

At its core, “Bank Alert” explores themes of familial bonds and the sudden influx of wealth.

Verdict:

7/10

Bank Alert (2023) | Official Trailer (youtube.com)

Bank Alert is currently streaming on Prime Video.

