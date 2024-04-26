Remember Anyim Vera? The congregant whose academic achievement, Paul Enenche, head Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre in Abuja, questioned.

This time around, she is seeking financial assistance from Nigerians to rent or buy a ‘befitting’ accommodation.

Ms Vera made the financial appeal in a Facebook live session on Thursday upon her return to Abuja from a fully sponsored holiday at the Portland Resorts Hotel in Port Harcourt, River State, offered by hotelier, Azubuike Ihemeje.

Ms Vera revealed that she needed financial assistance for a new accommodation given the potential security risks associated with her high-profile position.

She said: “I’m back in Abuja, and I want to thank God for the successful journey granted to me and my team. This unexpected event brought me joy. I never dreamt of becoming a celebrity, but it happened suddenly, catching me unprepared.

“So, I want to use this opportunity to urge Nigerians to assist me with accommodation. I’m not financially buoyant enough to rent an apartment, and where I live is risky due to insecurity and its open nature.”

Public target

Ms Vera, who on Monday revealed she was signing land documents at CHIFOUR properties in Port Harcourt, said public attention has shifted towards her due to the money and valuable gifts she had received.

“My brother and sister, who live with me, told me that people gathered and said they were waiting for me to return. I know the commoner on the street may not understand this, and many who do not know what happened before I left for Port Harcourt now think I was given millions of Naira.

“I was given a cellphone worth N1.8 million, land, and others, and that’s why I’m asking for assistance to get accommodation where I can stay safely. I’m currently hiding from potential attacks and insecurity, and if there’s anyone I offended, please forgive me and assist me.”

Safety Concerns

The alumna of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) said she could no longer move freely or sleep anywhere she pleased.

“As I’m speaking, I’m simply concealing myself so that people won’t come and misbehave around me. Please, if there’s any way you can help me secure accommodation where I can feel safe as a human being, intelligent people understand what I’m saying.

“Regarding matters like this, I don’t want to relocate or stay anywhere randomly. If you’re willing, you could assist me; nothing is too insignificant.”

On 15 April, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Dunamis Church and Mr Enenche were criticised for querying Ms Vera’s Sunday testimony.

During her heartfelt testimony, Ms Vera detailed the obstacles and setbacks she faced on her journey to graduation, overcoming financial difficulties and health challenges to become the first university graduate in her family.

However, the testimony took an unforeseen twist when Pastor Enenche discerned inconsistencies in her language and comprehension regarding her purported law degree.

The situation quickly escalated, leading to Mr Enenche asking Ms Vera to leave the pulpit.

Background

After online criticism, the church, in a statement by Sylvester Edoh, the Pastor’s Personal Assistant and Secretary, said what happened was spontaneous.

Moreover, the church expressed regret for any inconvenience, hurt, or embarrassment caused to Ms Vera due to the situation.

Their statement read in part: “As a commission, we regret every inconvenience, hurt, and embarrassment this unfortunate scenario has caused Ms Anyim Veronica Nnenna. We remain committed to her physical welfare as well as her spiritual growth.

“While we remain resolute in our passion for excellence, intolerance of mediocrity and falsehood, we wish to reiterate that no harm or hurt was ever intended by the Senior Pastor against Ms Anyim Veronica. The Senior Pastor feels deeply concerned and has already contacted her.”

However, Ms Vera on her Facebook page revealed that she had put the situation behind her.

She further stated that she had moved forward and urged the public to do the same.

