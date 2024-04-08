The marriage between famous comedian Ayo Makun, aka AY comedian, and his wife, Mabel, has once again made headlines, marking the third instance in eight years.

In February 2016, reports emerged that Mabel moved out of their Lekki residence for undisclosed reasons.

However, the couple that wedded in 2008 denied the rumours in a joint statement.

On 12 June 2017, PREMIUM TIMES reported that a controversy trailed the marriage after Mabel urged a well-known Lagos socialite to maintain distance from her husband.

In a recent social media frenzy, rumours circulated that the comedian and his wife had separated. The rumour also alleged that Mabel had left their home due to her husband’s alleged infidelity.

AY’s post on her Instagram page Sunday confirmed his twenty-year marriage is on the brink of collapse.

He said, “Yes, without compromising my family, I have found myself doing things I am not proud of today. It is one thing to watch my friendship/marriage of 20 years slip off my hands, but it’s another thing for the parties involved to understand how to appropriate the blame in a space that is designed for most women always to play the victims and win.

“I can tell you for free that no one is completely innocent enough to cast stones. I love how lies about me in all these blogs travel faster than the truth. But my painful truth will eventually beat away all the lies.”

Silence

The 52-year-old comedian emphasised that many people wrongly assumed his silence meant he could not address issues.

Despite not struggling to defend himself, he stated that being the target of a negative narrative doesn’t imply weakness.

“Some of us are just logical enough to understand the difference between opinions, values, beliefs, and facts,” the comedian added.

He stated that his personality and abilities confirm that he has reached a stage where he cannot entertain the public with deep personal family issues.

“They just might be too much concerning the individuals involved, not even when I have a grown-up daughter with access to social media. Her mental health needs to be protected from seeing things she can not be proud of online.”

Mabel

As of press time, the comedian’s wife has not openly confirmed that her marriage crashed; however, a check on her Instagram page on Sunday revealed that all is not well with the marriage.

In one of her posts, Mabel stated that her reaction to the marriage crash, which she called ‘disrespect,’ was to maintain distance because she wouldn’t engage in arguments or reactions.

She added that she preferred not to get involved in the drama but detach herself from the situation.

In another post, Mabel emphasised that while perfection may be unattainable, striving for it can lead to achieving excellence.

Benefits

Hours after AY confirmed his marriage to Mabel, an interior designer, is slipping away, he showed off his benefits from the 16-year-old union.

The comedian shared a video of his daughter, Michelle, on his Instagram page on Monday.

Michelle and Ayomide are the two children produced by the couple’s marriage held in November 2008.

In the video caption, the comedian revealed that his children were his benefits from the marriage.

Michelle accompanied her father to his sister Morenike Makun’s wedding on Saturday.

AY captioned the video ‘Benefits’.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

