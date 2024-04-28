BBNaija’s Miracle graduated from US aeronautical varsity

BBNaija 2018 winner Miracle Igbokwe graduated with distinction from the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Florida, United States of America (USA).

The reality TV star shared a video of himself climbing the stage to receive his certificate on his Instagram story.

He earned his Private Pilot and Flight Dispatcher Licences in July 2018. In June 2019, he announced he had obtained certification as an ‘Instrument Rated’ pilot.

Miracle, who celebrated passing his flight Instructor examination in 2023, rose to fame after he won the third season of BBNaija, known as Double Wahala.

I left the show in tears after audiences failed to recognise me – Fireboy DML

Singer Fireboy DML recounted leaving a show he was booked for with tears after audiences failed to recognise or give him attention.

Fireboy DML disclosed in an interview with Billboard News that the incident occurred during his days as a struggling artiste.

The singer revealed that every up-and-coming artiste always experiences a lot of stuff.

Fireboy DML gained popularity with his single ‘Jealous’, which first appeared on YBNL Nation’s collaborative album YBNL Mafia Family (2018) and was re-released on 25 March 2019.

My daddy gave me my stage name – Davido

Davido disclosed in an interview on the Business Untitled Podcast that his daddy, Adedeji Adeleke, gave him his stage name.

The ‘Timeless’ hitmaker said his father initially didn’t support him being a singer.

The 31-year-old revealed his father started calling him ‘Davido’ when he heard his song played on the radio.

Davido, who rose to fame with his 2012 hit ‘Dami Duro’ in 2023, revealed his father became overprotective of him after his mother’s death.

Similarly, the singer renounced Afrobeats and declared himself an Afrofusion singer.

He joined Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Fireboy as artistes who ditched the genre.

D’banj to mark 20 years on stage with ‘Since 04’

D’banj announced a new single, ‘Since 04’, to mark his 20-year career as an artiste.

The 43-year-old said on his Instagram page that the song would be released on 3 May.

The founder of Mo’ Hits Records rose to fame with his 2005 debut album ‘No Long Thing’.

Yul Edochie vowed to have 11 children

Controversial actor-turned-pastor Yul Edochie declared he would father eleven children until his late son, Kambilichukwu, returned in another form.

The 42-year-old actor revealed this on his Instagram page.

The Anambra-born actor wrote, “I’m just beginning. I will father eleven children—eleven wonderful children. It’s a complete football team. My beloved son Kambili has to return.”

The son of veteran actor Pete Edochie lost Kambilichukwu in 2023, two months after celebrating his 16th birthday with his wife, Mary Edochie.

Funke Akindele announced the ‘Jenifa’ spinoff

Actress Funke Akindele announced ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’, a spinoff from the Jenifa franchise, on her Instagram page.

The mother-of-two said ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’ will premiere in December.

‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’ became part of the Jenifa franchise, which told the tale of a naive and funny character of the same name.

Jenifa began in 2008 as a Nigerian comedy-drama film. A sequel, ‘Return of Jenifa,’ was released in 2011, and a television series adaptation was launched in 2014.

The franchise also spawned spin-offs like ‘Aiyetoro Town’ (2019, 18 episodes), set in Jenifa’s village, and ‘Jenifa on Lockdown’ (2021).

Leonard, Peggy Ovire’s marriage

Actress Peggy Ovire said she didn’t force her husband, Frederick Leonard, into marriage.

The actress debunked on her Instagram a claim made by a lady that she pressured Leonard into marrying her.

Peggy wrote, “This got me laughing hard, Peggy! Beauty, brain, and her bag. I forced my husband to marry me; you do not know me. Oh, full Urhobo girl, stop the hate.

“I am always in my quiet lane. It is not my fault that your father did not teach you how to value yourself. I know you still have a crush on him. No vex na, but tearing your fellow woman on social media undermines the power of a quiet woman.”

The couple married in 2022.

Portable, Zinoleesky heated exchange

Singer Zinoleesky and Portable engaged in a heated online exchange over superiority.

The ‘Zazuu Zeh’ crooner criticised Naira Marley’s signee for flaunting Ferrari despite not having a hit song.

In a video on his Instagram page, the 30-year-old singer advised the Marlians record label signee to sell his Ferrari and invest it in his career.

Portable said he could afford a Ferrari, too, but the bad roads in Sango prevented him. He disclosed that Zinoleesky wasn’t generous—he once punched a fan who asked him for money.

In response, Zinoleesky urged the Ogun-born singer to focus on his life and business.

He claimed that Portable’s Range Rover couldn’t compete with his Ferrari. He revealed they weren’t in the same league.

Hilda Baci responds to VeryDarkMan’s allegations

Hilda Baci and VeryDarkMan clashed over fraud allegations.

VeryDarkMan claimed Baci accepted payment for a culinary training programme without delivering the promised services to the applicants.

He revealed she took money from some students and failed to add them to the teaching class. VeryDarkMan said such an act could be considered ‘obtaining under pretence.’

However, Baci shared on her Instagram page a screen recording that showed her ongoing online cooking class.

She captioned the video with statistics such as 5880 active students, 156 posted recipes, completed editing and plating classes, and official assignments, concluding with a light-hearted tone.

I wished I found love before stardom – Spyro

In an interview with Drip Check, Singer Spyro regretted not finding love before stardom.

The 33-year-old revealed he had been unlucky in relationships because he consistently prioritised his career over romance.

The ‘Who’s Your Guy’ hitmaker said he struggled to find genuine love as he doubted people’s intentions towards him.

Spyro, who gained fame with his 2022 hit song ‘Who Is Your Guy,’ admitted to being drawn to intelligent women.

My daddy raised me to be a modern-day man – DJ Cuppy

Billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, revealed that despite being a woman, she grew up to embody the qualities of a modern-day man.

On her X page, DJ Cuppy said she appreciated her father for raising her in that manner.

The 31-year-old tweeted: “Shoutout to Femi Otedola for raising me to be a modern-day man even though I’m his daughter.”

DJ Cuppy rose to fame in 2014 when she released ‘House of Cuppy’ as her first compilation mix in London and Lagos.

Mohbad’s toxicology report

The Lagos State Government announced receiving the toxicology test results from Mohbad.

Vanguard newspaper reported that the toxicology conducted to determine the cause of the singer’s death in the US was received by the state DNA and Forensic Centre.

Mohbad, aged 27, died on 12 September 2023 under mysterious circumstances.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Lagos State Police Command exhumed his body for autopsy to establish the cause of death.

I felt irritated writing ‘Joromi’ – Simi

Singer Simi disclosed to CNN Africa that she felt irritated while writing ‘Joromi’, the fifth track of her second album ‘Simisola’.

The 36-year-old artiste revealed she considered ‘Joromi’ a deadline song.

She said she sometimes forced herself to write songs despite lacking inspiration.

The mother-of-one famous for her 2014 single ‘Tiff’, released ‘Joromi‘ in 2017.

How my husband’s family sent me packing- Actor Ajigijaga’s widow

Actor Mufutau Abdulahi, aka Ajigijaga’s widow, Taiwo Olaseinde, revealed her husband’s family evicted her from their home on the day of his burial.

Ajigijaga died in July 2015 at the age of 60, but the cause of his death was unknown.

In an interview on actress Biola Bayo’s Talk To B podcast, Ms Taiwo said she was eight months pregnant with her second child when they sent her out.

She revealed she discontinued medication, abandoned her musical career, and ceased attending the Celestial church because of her late husband.

She said she observed her widowhood rites at her parents’ home. Ms Taiwo added that she hawked to feed her children.

Drugs didn’t enhance musicians performance – Buchi

Gospel singer Buchi Atuonwu, known as Buchi, cautioned musicians against using performance-enhancing drugs to achieve their best during performances.

Buchi disclosed on Channels Television’s Morning Brief that drugs didn’t enhance performance but instead destroyed the mind.

The 59-year-old emphasised that there was no connection between reggae music and weed.

Buchi commenced his musical career as a Disc Jockey at Floating Bukka, a popular 80s nightclub in Marina, Lagos Island.

Tunde Onokoya’s parents’ house gift

Chessmaster Tunde Onakoya, who set the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon, announced on his X page that his parents gifted him a house.

Tunde, whose official verdict remained pending as of press time, shattered the previous record of 56 hours, 9 minutes, and 37 seconds, set by Norwegians Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad in November 2018.

He tweeted: “It’s the most significant thing anyone will ever do for me in this lifetime. Thank you. My mother worked as a cleaner in the same school I attended so I could get an education, while my dad worked as a Danfo driver/bus conductor so we could feed and survive.

“My greatest joy is giving them the life they truly deserve.”

The 29-year-old who broke the record to support the dreams of millions of children globally was appointed as Ogun State Sports Ambassador by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Bobrisky is not kept in one bedroom flat-NCoS

The Lagos command of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) said controversial crossdresser Bobrisky wasn’t kept in a one-bedroom flat.

Justice Abimbola Awogboro of Lagos High Court sentenced Bobrisky to six months in jail without an option of a fine for Naira abuse on 12 April.

NCoS spokesperson Rotimi Oladokun disclosed that Bobrisky was allocated a shared cell with other convicted inmates.

He noted that the custodian centre did not have a one-bedroom flat for convicted persons.

This newspaper reported that the crossdresser filed a notice of appeal, asking the court to set aside the sentence and replace it with the option of a N50,000 fine on each count.

Jnr Pope’s burial poster

Actor Snazzy Mokwenye revealed on his Instagram page that John Paul Odonwodo’s burial poster, known as Jnr Pope, needed adjustment.

Jnr Pope and four other actors drowned after their boat capsized in Anam River in Anambra State on 10 April while on their way to a movie shoot of ‘Other Side of Life’ produced by Adanma Luke.

It was reported that Jnr Pope’s burial arrangements started on 23 April with a requiem mass at Saint John-Mary Vianney Parish, Asaba, Delta State, and would conclude with his interment on 17 May.

He wrote: “I wanted to bring to your attention that the current poster of our late brother Junior Pope displayed needs some corrections.

“The family has requested your assistance in bringing it down. They mentioned that the revised version will be released soon. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”

Gospel singer Morenike Adeleke is dead

Gospel singer Morenike Adeleke, known as Egbin Orun, is dead.

Esther Igbekele, her colleague, broke the news on her Instagram page on Sunday but didn’t disclose the cause of her death.

She said the late singer was beautiful, kind-hearted, and a good supporter of her ministry.

Ms Igbekele wrote: “I got home from my programme to hear about this significant loss, prophetess Morenikeji Egbin Orun. You left without saying goodbye. We spoke together last week, not knowing you are about to embark on a journey to the great beyond.

“Your demise deeply saddens me, but God knows best. You will be greatly missed, and your good deeds will continue to linger in our hearts. Egbin Orun, goodnight, keep resting in the bosom of Christ. Gone too soon.”

Nollywood director John Nwanganga was involved in an accident

Actor Yul Edochie announced that filmmaker John Nwanganga was involved in an accident.

Edochie revealed on his Instagram page that the director could no longer walk.

He wrote: “John Nwanganga brought me to Ebonyi State two years ago to inspire filmmakers in Ebonyi, and I know he has done the same with other big Nollywood stars.

‘‘He is a good ambassador of Ebonyi State. He was involved in a ghastly accident. He is in critical condition and unable to walk. Dear Ebonyi State Government, please come to his aid.”

He directed several movies, including 2 Minutes Wrong, Chameleon, Love Gone Sour, Trusted Enemy 2, Life Happen, and Utonwa.

