Billionaire industrialist Rasaq Okoya and his wife, Shade, celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

Shade married Mr Okoya in 1999 when she was 21, while he was 59.

Mr Okoya married many wives, but prominent among them are Shade and Kuburat Okoya, his senior wife.

The businessman spared no expense for the momentous occasion, which coincided with Shade’s 47th birthday.

The Okoyas’ impressive Oluwanishola mansion, located along the Lekki-Epe Expressway in Lagos, served as the venue for the grand celebration.

The event commenced with prayers led by clerics and attendees dressed in their finest attire.

Famous comedian Tee-A served as the master of ceremonies to maintain the lively atmosphere. At the same time, the talented Sharp Band provided music to keep the guests entertained throughout the event.

Dignitaries in attendance included Emeka Anyaoku, a billionaire businessman; Kessington Adebutu, the Oniru of Iruland; Abdulwasiu Lawal; Senator Florence Ita-Giwa; Samuel Adedoyin, Executive Chairman of Doyin Investment Limited; veteran broadcaster Bisi Olatilo; and Sijibomi Ogundele, known as Sujimoto, among many others.

In a heartfelt interview with Channels TV, the 84-year-old Razaq Okoya couldn’t contain his deep affection for Shade, his youngest and last wife.

He said, “She’s a lovely, honest, and faithful woman who is very interested in the family. She cares for the home and loves everybody, including her children.

“She’s very hardworking. She wakes up as early as 7:00 AM and tidies the house satisfactorily. She does her best to keep the factory going.”

Competitive woman

The children of the MD/CEO of Eleganza Group described her as a competitive woman who aims to win at everything she does.

Shade is the managing director of Eleganza Fashion Products Limited and Eleganza Cruise and Travels Limited, a director of Eleganza Group and RAO Investment Property Company Limited, and the Deputy Managing Director of Eleganza Industrial City Limited.

Wahab Okoya, her son, said she raised, guided, and shaped him into who he is today.

“She has goals and consistently achieves them. She is my lawyer, fighting my battles. She’s my doctor, teacher, mentor, and everything to me.”

Similarly, her daughter, Oyinlola Okoya, described her as caring, hardworking, and determined and noted her penchant for doing things uniquely.

More so, Olamide Okoya noted, “She’s a phenomenal woman, and I’m fortunate to have her as my mother. She’s a great influence on me, and like my sibling, we agree.”

She added that her mother had assisted her not only in work and life but also in fashion and other areas.

Furthermore, Amina Okoya described her mother as caring, kind, and hardworking, expressing the pleasure of always having her presence.

Jubril Okoya emphasised that his mother played a crucial role in his life and had always been there for him.

Subomi Okoya said, “She’s bold; everything she does is bold, and everybody knows when she’s doing something because of her boldness.”

Accolades

Her stepdaughter, Abiola Okoya, noted that Shade is dear to her because she cared for her father and didn’t relent.

She said, “I love her dearly because she’s taking care of my daddy, and she is not short of taking care of him because we (the children) can’t do all that. She’s doing it, and we have a double celebration: her birthday and anniversary. So, I wish them all the best and thank God for today.”

