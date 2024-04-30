A recent video of former president Olusegun Obasanjo and Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke digging it on the dance floor together is trending on social media.

The scene unfolded at the luxury wedding ceremony of Oyindamola Okesanjo and Adegbola Adedeji, which dazzled guests over the weekend, at the Balmoral Event Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Amidst the dignitaries at the event, including Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and a bevy of high-profile personalities, Mr Obasanjo and Governor Adeleke stole the spotlight.

The bride, Oyindamola, hails from a family of prominence, with her mother, Taibat Okesanjo, a renowned luxury shoe merchant and politician, and her father, Abiodun Okesanjo, a socialite.

In the now-viral footage, the former president accompanying the newlyweds to the stage playfully beckoned Governor Adeleke, affectionately known as the “dancing governor,” to join him in a dance-off.

“I will call on Governor Ademola Adeleke; you must dance up here. Dance up here!” exclaimed Mr Obasanjo, igniting an eruption of cheers from the delighted audience.

With infectious enthusiasm, Governor Adeleke wasted no time, gracefully making his way to the stage.

Mr Obasanjo and Mr Adeleke were both donning radiant purple Agbada attire as they danced to the musical rhythms of the live band, captivating onlookers.

Following their lively dance performance, Mr Obasanjo graciously yielded the stage to Governor Adeleke, who, with an air of solemnity, delivered a brief rendition of soul-stirring praise and worship melodies for the jubilant couple.

Mr Adeleke said, “Today is the day that the Lord has made, and we will rejoice and be glad in it.”

Admonishing the newlyweds, Mr Adeleke urged them to nurture their union with prayer and devotion.

The star-studded event also welcomed various dignitaries, including Fuji music maestro Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, affectionately known as K1 De Ultimate, and the sons of the Osun State Governor, B-Red and Sina Rambo.

The guests were former Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun, esteemed media mogul and PDP chieftain Dele Momodu, and Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe.

