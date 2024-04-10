Athletes representing various companies participating in the 19th Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Games have heightened preparations as various teams are currently in camps at different locations.

The athletes are putting finishing touches and perfecting their plans ahead of the games kicking off from 21-27 April at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Teams re-presenting NNPC, SHELL, TOTAL ENERGIES, NCDMB, NMDPRA, NUPRC, ARADEL, OANDO, SEPLAT, NLNG, CHEVRON, PTI and EXXONMOBIL will vie for honours in thirteen sports including Athletics, Golf, Chess, Football, Table Tennis and Tennis.

Other sports to feature in the week-long event include Squash, Badminton, Swimming, Basketball, Volleyball, Eight-Ball Pool and Scrabble.

The high points of the final day’s activities will be the finals of the male and female 100 and 200 metres dash, the 4×100 metres relay and the final football match between NCDMB and NLNG.

The preliminaries of the football event took place at the Shell Residential Area, Port Harcourt in March.

NCDMB defeated NNPC 1-0 in a highly contested semi finals duel while NLNG defeated NMDPRA 1-0 in the other semi final.

One of the stars to feature in the Table Tennis event for Team NCDMB, Joe Adebayor, has since relocated to Lagos, training for long hours daily at the Knock-up hall, National stadium, Surulere.

“We don’t want to take any chances. We hope to compete well and win medals for our company. That’s why I am training. hard.” Adebayor said.

