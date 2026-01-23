Afrobeats singer Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, and Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, have released ‘REAL Vol . 1’ as their long-anticipated collaborative project.

The 10-minute EP has four tracks and was released on Thursday night. It is their first album, though they have worked together before on songs like ‘MMS’ and ‘Bad Girl.’

The Afrobeats giants earlier released ‘Jogodo’ on 15 January 2026 as an unannounced single from the joint project.

The tracks lineup on the EP, ‘REAL, Vol. 1’ are ‘Turbulence,’ ‘Jogodo,’ ‘Iskolodo,’ and ‘Alaye,’ which the singers promised to give their fans as a masterpiece in their recent appearance together.

Turbulence

‘Turbulence’ sends a mixed message. In the song, the artistes appear to hand over their troubles to invisible beings, as seen in the lyrics: “Talo mola, Gbogbo wa n try, a o mo time/Give me gentle, selense.”

However, despite this spiritual tone, the song still reflects defiance toward moral discipline and obedience. “Kos’omo ti mo gbe, ti o nki n ke.”

Jogodo

‘Jogodo’ focuses on love, desire, and assurance, but it relies heavily on erotic expressions. Asake’s first verse vividly describes his lover’s body and sexual interest: “Jọwọ, ma jẹ o jabọ o (ma jẹ o jabọ o, jabọ o)/Maa wo bo ṣe n ṣakọ o, ibadi to pọn yii soco o/Mo kan fẹ jẹ ẹ, mi o labọ o.”

Wizkid, on the other hand, emphasises his wealth and lifestyle to impress and attract his lover. He also uses the slang “Izzy” to show how he wants to move with her: “Owo wọle o, baby, jẹ ki n jẹ owo wọle o-o/Ọmọ, don dey dance, I dey feel am/Escalawizzy, I wanna dey move, I dey hold am/Say many things I been show you.”

Musically, the song blends smooth harmonies with solid beats. Wizkid’s vocals are calm and polished, while Asake’s local dialect adds spice and balance. Still, the track strongly sexualizes women’s bodies and cannot be seen as promoting good morals either.

Iskolodo

‘Iskolodo’ centres on self-praise and admiration for money. The lyrics highlight confidence, fame, and wealth.

“Iskolodo, I Dey para/I Dey hot, I am in fire/ Big Wizzy I Dey para, Omoge gbemi saya/Ti n ba ri Mr Money I Dey feel alright, if no be about money no Dey call my phone/Ordinary days, we Dey feel like the best.”

Asake reinforces his image as a dominant figure, while Wizkid focuses more on money, status, and how his lifestyle affects his relationships.

Alaye

‘Alaye’ is a fun, party-driven song meant purely for enjoyment. The artistes describe their outfits, luxury lifestyle, and the presence of women during celebrations.

The lyrics focus heavily on wealth display, women’s body features, and expensive fashion, elements that may make less-privileged listeners rethink their situation

“Agbada pelu diamond on my neck/the party no fit dull Ajeh/ ball like Ronaldo o/Rolex lowo mi o/me I like biggi Bakassi.”

Meanwhile, on ‘REAL, Vol. 1’, Wizkid and Asake delivered what many fans expected, but the EP lacks profound lyricism or exceptional songwriting.

Asake’s strong use of local dialect clearly influenced Wizkid’s style, which is somewhat unusual for him. Wizkid’s vocals remain smooth and pleasing, while Asake’s slang-heavy delivery keeps listeners engaged.

However, given their status as Afrobeats heavyweights, the total output of their first collaboration falls short of expectations.

Rating: 5/10