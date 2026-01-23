Seven months after a gruesome attack, the Benue State Government has flagged off the construction of permanent resettlement housing for displaced families in Yelwata.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on 14 June 2025 how terrorists attacked the Yelwata community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, leaving scores of residents dead, homes razed and thousands displaced.

More than 100 people were feared killed in the overnight terrorist attack, according to Amnesty International, which described the violence as part of the “almost daily bloodshed” in Benue State and called on the Nigerian government to do more to halt the killings and protect rural communities.

Governor Hyacinth Alia was represented by his deputy, Sam Ode, at the flag-off ceremony for the houses, held on Thursday in Yelwata.

Speaking at the event, Mr Ode said the project was a concrete response to the devastation caused by the June 2025 attack.

“The tragedy that struck Yelwata left many dead, homes destroyed and entire families displaced. Today’s flag-off is not just symbolic; it is a demonstration of our resolve to heal, rebuild and resettle our people with safety and dignity,” he said.

According to the governor, the project is being funded through donations and interventions, including a N1 billion contribution from Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, as well as support from Nasarawa State, United Bank for Africa, the Department of State Services and other partners.

Mr Alia said a technical committee chaired by the Secretary to the State Government, Deborah Aber, was set up on 19 August 2025 to coordinate relief and resettlement efforts for displaced persons across the state.

Ms Aber said the committee engaged directly with displaced communities to identify priority needs. “At the initial stage, we identified areas requiring urgent intervention, with Yelwata given priority because of the scale and impact of the attack,” she said.

She disclosed that the first phase of the project would deliver 62 two-bedroom housing units built to international resettlement standards, adding that more interventions would follow in other affected communities.

The Commissioner for Humanitarian and Disaster Management, Aondowase Kunde, described the project as “a milestone” in the state’s response to displacement, stressing that it was about rebuilding lives, not just constructing houses.

Guma Local Government Chairperson, Maurice Orwough, commended the federal and state governments for their support but appealed for intensified security measures in surrounding communities.

Former lawmaker Cletus Upaa, speaking for the Yelwata community, said residents would ensure strict oversight of the project to guarantee transparency and proper implementation.

The traditional ruler, Tor Lobi, Moses Anagende, called for an expansion of the housing scheme and more job opportunities for local youths to promote lasting peace.

The contractor handling the project, David Anifowose, said the company was committed to timely delivery and accountability, while representatives of civil society and international organisations, including the International Organisation for Migration, pledged continued support, including plans to build a healthcare facility in the community.

Photo: Governor Hyacinth Alia, represented by his deputy, Sam Ode, lays the foundation for resettlement housing for survivors of the Yelwata attack.