Oba Oloyede Akinghare II, the Arujale-Ojima of Okeluse Kingdom in Ondo State, and widely regarded as the youngest Yoruba traditional ruler, has warned the public against disrespecting his throne.

The monarch, who ascended the throne at 16 following the death of his father, Adeyeoba Omomogbe (Akinghare I), issued the warning in a statement on his Instagram page, stressing that informal or inappropriate modes of address would no longer be tolerated.

His warning comes amid concerns that his age has shaped how some members of the public relate to the stool.

Traditionally, most Nigerian traditional rulers ascend the throne in their late 40s and above, as succession systems tend to favour seniority and long waiting periods, making teenage monarchs rare.

However, exceptions exist. A notable example is Dein Keagborekuzi I of Agbor Kingdom, Delta State, who became king at the age of two in 1979 and was later recognised by Guinness World Records as the world’s youngest crowned monarch.

Warning

In a statement posted on his Instagram page and signed by his Chief of Staff, Adefemi Olorunfemi, the traditional ruler warned that inappropriate or informal modes of address would no longer be tolerated.

The 22-year-old ruler stressed that his age and status as the youngest king in Yorubaland do not diminish the dignity of the throne, adding that any form of disrespect would be firmly addressed.

He said: “Kindly note that Alayeluwa Oba Oloyede Adekoya Akinghare is to be addressed strictly as His Royal Majesty at all times. Any other form of address is unacceptable. The fact that His Royal Majesty is the youngest king in Yoruba land does not give room for disrespect in any form. Addressing our revered monarch with terms such as “bro,” “blood,” or any casual or demeaning expressions is highly inappropriate and will no longer be tolerated.

“Such actions will be met with strong and decisive measures. His Majesty’s leniency and calm disposition should not be mistaken for weakness, nor should it be taken as permission to do the wrong thing. Especially for those who call themselves Yoruba, we should know better. Culture, tradition, and respect for constituted authority are values we must uphold at all times.”

The traditional ruler stated that the warning applied to everyone, regardless of age, status, or social position.

Mr Akinghare added that respect for his throne was non-negotiable.

“Regardless of your status, age, or position in society, the king must be respected. This is non-negotiable. His Royal Majesty is not just our father; he is Igbakeji Awon Orisa, the representative of the gods on earth.

“The throne he occupies is sacred, and respect for the throne is respect for our heritage and identity as a people. We urge everyone, within and outside Okeluse Kingdom, to conduct themselves accordingly and uphold the dignity of the palace and the person of His Royal Majesty,” he said.

Background

As the only male child among his father’s children, he was eligible to succeed his father as the monarch of the town.

The late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, presented him with the staff of office after his selection was completed through a process supervised by the community’s kingmakers.