Spotify has partnered with Afro Nation Portugal as the festival’s official streaming partner for its 2026 edition, giving fans access to festival content before, during and after the event.

Afro Nation is an annual three-day music festival organised by global entertainment company The Malachite Group (TMG), founded in 2019 to unite the African diaspora in a celebration of dance, food, fashion, and music.

The streaming platform announced the partnership in a statement on Tuesday, saying it would launch a dedicated Afro Nation destination on Spotify featuring the festival’s official playlist, participating artists, selected performance videos and other exclusive content.

According to Spotify, the collaboration aims to bring fans closer to the music, performances, and culture that have made Afro Nation one of the world’s biggest festivals celebrating African music.

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The 2026 edition of the festival will be held from 3 to 5 July in Portimão, Portugal.

Festival experience

Spotify said the dedicated Afro Nation hub would allow fans to discover featured artists, listen to official playlists and watch selected performances after the festival.

The company said the partnership would also enable fans who are unable to attend the event in person to experience some of its highlights via the streaming platform.

According to Spotify, the collaboration builds on Afro Nation’s role in promoting Afrobeats and African music to global audiences.

Spotify speaks

Speaking on the partnership, Spotify’s Content Marketing Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, Rifumo Mdaka, described Afro Nation as more than a music festival.

“Afro Nation is more than a festival — it’s a global expression of African music, fan culture and creative influence.

“By bringing the festival to Spotify, we’re giving fans a place to connect with the artists, performances and stories that define the festival long after the final performance,” he said.

Spotify added that the partnership forms part of its efforts to support African music through artist discovery, playlists and live performance content.

As part of the campaign, the streaming platform said it would also document the experience of a fan travelling to Portugal for the festival.

Afro Nation’s reaction

Clémence Blum, Director of Global Partnerships at The Malachite Group and Afro Nation, said the partnership would help deepen fans’ engagement with African music.

According to her, the collaboration aligns with Afro Nation’s objective of promoting African music and helping artists reach wider audiences.

She said the partnership would also extend the festival experience beyond the live event.

Selected performances from Afro Nation Portugal 2026 will be available on Spotify after the festival, according to the organisers.