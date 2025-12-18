Nigerian singer Ahmed “Asake” Ololade has spoken about his decision to relocate to Los Angeles, in Southern California, United States.

The singer joins the ranks of Ayra Starr, Tems, Wizkid, Adekunle Gold, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, and Banky W, who have since relocated to America.

He revealed that the move was motivated strictly by career considerations.

In an interview with Office Magazine, published on Monday, the 30-year-old explained the reason behind his move.

The “Lonely at the Top” hitmaker, however, stressed that the relocation had not changed his values, identity, or connection to home.

He noted that he remained grounded despite the shift in environment.

The “Mr Money with the Vibe” crooner said: “To be honest, it’s still the same thing. Humans are the same. People are trying to make it in Nigeria. People are trying to make it in America. People are rich in Nigeria. People are rich in America. People buy new houses every day in Nigeria. People buy new homes in America every day.

“There are so many talents in LA, there are so many talents in Nigeria. I think it’s the same thing; there’s nothing different for me. The only thing I can say is I get to meet new people and have more exposure, like from what I’ve been used to.”

When asked how he stayed grounded in his new environment, Asake said he spent most of his time alone, explaining that solitude helped him remain in tune with himself.

Music

Speaking further about his career, the singer said he never initially planned to pursue music.

Instead, he found himself drawn into it by his surroundings and the people he lived with at the time.

He added that his current performance style remained consistent with how he had always performed, noting that nothing about his approach had really changed.

Asake also explained that music was not his first choice, as he initially gravitated towards acting, stage performances, and monologues before fully embracing a music career.

“My mom loves so much good music. My dad is deep into music. So unknowingly, I have it in me already. That was not my priority when I was young; I wanted to be a dancer or a choreographer.

“But I think when I went to university in 2013, I ended up being around friends who do music too. Then you end up making a song. Then the whole school went crazy on the song”, said the singer.

Asake’s relocation came less than a month after his colleague, Sarah “Ayra Starr” Aderibigbe, announced her move to New York, the United States’ most populous city.

This newspaper reported that the 23-year-old singer explained that she had always dreamt of living in the city.

She added that performing in New York had always given her a profound sense of comfort.