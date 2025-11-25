Afrobeats singer Sarah “Ayra Starr” Aderibigbe has revealed why she decided to relocate to New York, the most populous city in the United States.

In a viral clip from her interview on “Hot 93.7, Hartfold”, posted on the platform’s YouTube page on Friday, the 23-year-old explained that she had always wanted to move to the city.

The “Hot Body” crooner added that she felt a strong sense of comfort whenever she performed in New York.

Explaining what draws her to the city, the “Rush” hitmaker said: “Yes, I live in New York. I moved in not less than two months ago, officially, but I’m always in New York regardless. I’ve always been in New York. I’m a New Yorker in my spirit; I feel it. Like, New York reminds me so much of Lagos. So, you know, and there are lots of Nigerians here.

“There’s a huge, like, you know, African, like, diaspora here. So, it feels like home. It just felt amazing. I was kind of sceptical about moving to New York, even around that time. So, when I remember just being on stage and just feeling like, hmm…’ I really like it here. I might actually move here, you know? I was like, this is… It was like a moment of, like, sonder, if I may say. And I was just like, hmm… I really like it here. I love it.”

Culture

Furthermore, Ayra Starr stressed that she would not abandon her culture simply because she relocated, noting that she remained clear about her priorities.

She added that the move was crucial for the evolution of her sound, for making her people proud, and for positioning herself on the global stage.

“At least I know my priorities. I know why I’m here. I know why I’m here. And I’m here for a good time. My dream is to be an artist. Be an artist overall. Above every genre. Afrobeats will always be my… I’m Afrobeats, if I may say so. It’s not just a genre to me. It’s me. So wherever I enter, wherever I go, I’m bringing that with me. I’m bringing that culture, that history with me.

“I moved in, definitely, to broaden my sound. And just to make my people proud. Around the world. It’s very important to me. Yes. I want to be able to carry my culture wherever I go. Because even though I want more than what is given to me, I want to be able to still say this is who I am. And this is what I’m taking to the world. And this is what I’m showing the world”, said Ayra Starr.

The songstress further described Afrobeats as one of the leading genres in the world, noting that there is still much more to be achieved in advancing the culture and the sound.

This newspaper reported that Ayra Starr last made headlines in July, when she thrilled a Miami audience as she performed “Hot Body” alongside Coldplay.