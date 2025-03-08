Nigerian Afrobeats sensation David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has been named one of the featured artistes on King Charles III’s exclusive music playlist, The King’s Music Room.

The playlist, curated by the British monarch himself, showcases a selection of his favourite tracks from artistes across the Commonwealth.

It features an eclectic mix of genres, including disco, reggae, and afrobeats, with contributions from music legends such as Bob Marley, Kylie Minogue, Grace Jones, RAYE, and Davido.

Davido is the only Nigerian artiste on the list.

The King unveiled his musical selections in a new Apple Music show recorded in his Buckingham Palace office. Although the full list is yet to be released publicly, Apple says the programme will air on 10 March in celebration of Commonwealth Day 2025, providing a glimpse into the King’s connection with music.

Music’s power

In an official Instagram post of the Royal family, King Charles III stated that music holds deep personal significance for him and many others, as it evokes memories and unites people.

The 76-year-old said, “Music has meant a great deal to me throughout my life. I know that is also the case for so many others. It has a remarkable ability to bring happy memories flooding back from the deepest recesses of our memory, to comfort us in times of sadness, and to take us to distant places.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“But perhaps, above all, music can lift our spirits to such a degree, especially when it brings us together in celebration. In other words, it brings us joy. This seemed an interesting and innovative celebration of this year’s Commonwealth Day.”

While the King has previously shared his music preferences, this is the first time he has personally curated and introduced a playlist in this format.

Reacting to the announcement, Davido wrote on his Instagram story, “King is 30 BG.”

The King’s Music Room also includes anecdotes from the monarch about his encounters with some featured artistes and his reflections on how music has shaped his experiences. The playlist will provide listeners an intimate musical journey through the King’s life and influences.

Apple Music’s Global Head of Content and Editorial, Rachel Newman, expressed her excitement about the collaboration in a statement, noting that “Apple Music Radio is where culture is happening worldwide, and we are honoured that King Charles III chose to share his playlist with us and music fans around the world.”

Davido’s specific song featured on the playlist has not yet been disclosed, leaving fans eagerly anticipating its release.

The playlist will be available exclusively on Apple Music 1, with additional radio broadcasts on Apple Music 1 and Apple Music Hits throughout 10 and 11 March.

Meanwhile, Davido is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated fifth studio album, 5ive, which will be released on 18 April. The album features collaborations with YG Marley, Odumodublvck, and Chike. Ahead of the album launch, he has already released two singles—‘Awuke’ and ‘Funds.’ Additionally, Davido has announced the upcoming release of another single, ‘Be There Still,’ slated for 14 March.

At the 67th Grammy Awards in February, his song ‘Sensational,’ a collaboration with Chris Brown and Lojay, was nominated in the Best African Music Performance category.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

